iPhone 13 gets a humongous 27% price drop! Check the discount amount now

Buying an iPhone can put a dent in your bank balance, so it isn't easy to buy one. However, you can purchase it during this Diwali season. As the festive season is here, various e-commerce platforms are offering significant discounts on various models of Apple iPhone. Currently, one such offer has been rolled out by Amazon. It is providing a huge price cut on iPhone 13. Along with the initial discount, there are other bank and exchange offers available.

iPhone 13 price drop

Amazon is offering an exciting deal on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - starlight. There is a straight 27 percent discount on this Apple iPhone. You can now buy the iPhone 13 for just Rs.50749 from the original price of Rs.69900. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to enter the Apple user community. That is not it. You can also avail of other banks and exchange deals available on Amazon. Check out the offers below.

Other offers

There is an exchange offer available on the iPhone 13 on Amazon. This offer can save you up to Rs.45000 when you trade in your old device. This offer makes this deal even more appealing. In order to check if this exchange offer is available in your area or not, you can enter the PIN code of your area. While availing of the exchange offer, please keep in mind that the offer depends upon the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1000 on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 features an impressive 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 comes equipped with an advanced dual-camera system. It boasts a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide camera setup. The device also offers various photography modes, including Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4. Additionally, the Night mode feature is perfect for taking breathtaking photos in low-light environments. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance.

