iPhone 13 price drop alert! Check big discount on Flipkart

Apple fans in India have a reason to rejoice as the iPhone 13 price has been slashed on Flipkart. This move came shortly after the Wonderlust event in 2023 where the iPhone 15 was unveiled, making the iPhone 13 even more enticing for those looking for a powerful smartphone that is now available with a big discount. Flipkart is offering a big price drop on the iPhone 13, which will make it even more affordable for iPhone lovers.

iPhone 13 price cut

The e-commerce giant, Flipkart is offering an impressive initial discount of up to 12% on the iPhone 13, bringing the starting price down from Rs. 59,900 to an enticing Rs. 52,499. But that's not all; Flipkart is also providing an exciting exchange offer, with discounts of up to Rs. 30,600 when you trade in your old smartphone. Keep in mind that the value of your exchange deal will depend on the condition and resale value of your old device, so make sure to check it out. Plus, don't forget to verify availability in your area using your PIN code.

iPhone 13 specifications:

The iPhone 13 boasts an array of exciting features that make it a worthy investment. With a generous 128GB of storage, you'll have ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The device sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, ensuring vibrant and immersive visuals.

The camera setup is impressive too, with a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP Front Camera. Under the hood, the A15 Bionic Chip ensures smooth performance.

The recent price cut on the iPhone 13 on Flipkart has made it an irresistible choice for those in search of a premium smartphone without breaking the bank. With its impressive specifications and these fantastic deals, the iPhone 13 is now more accessible than ever. Don't miss out on these incredible offers and make your purchase today.

