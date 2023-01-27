iPhone 14 alternatives: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Google Pixel 7 Pro, top 5 you can buy

If you’ve been searching the market for a flagship smartphone that is not an iPhone, then check out the top 5 iPhone 14 alternatives you can buy.

iPhones are usually considered some of the best smartphones in the market owing to their flagship features and premium design. Apple's flagship smartphones have even become a status symbol as people link them with a luxury lifestyle. Although they are one of the best smartphones you can buy, not all people prefer iPhones. That is perhaps due to a number of factors such as less customizability and lack of expandable storage. In such cases people prefer to buy flagship Android smartphones which offer performance at par with the latest iPhones in the market.

This has led to a huge competition in the premium smartphone segment with various phone manufacturers vying for the top spot. So, if you've been scouring the market for a smartphone that is not an iPhone, check out the top 5 iPhone 14 alternatives you can buy.

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones you can buy, and is an ideal alternative to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more.

2. Google Pixel 7 Pro – If you're looking for a great camera phone, then the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the one to buy. It has even beat the iPhone in terms of still photography performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance, live translation and more features. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera, powered by Google's AI processing system.

3. Xiaomi 12 Pro - The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which was just given to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung. It is a unique smartphone with an innovative design, something which even the priciest iPhones cannot offer. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.

5. Vivo X80 Pro – The highlight of the Vivo X80 Pro is its quad camera system with the 50 mm ZEISS Gimbal Portrait Camera which helps recreate innovative bokeh shapes in the background while making videos. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 12GB RAM. The phone features 360-degree Horizon Level Stabilisation feature which helps you capture steady videos. You get all day battery life with 4700mAh battery capacity.