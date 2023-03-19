iPhone 14 Gudi Padwa offer rolled out on Maple; Get Rs. 8000 instant discount

Maple has announced a special offer on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro in celebration of the upcoming festival of Gudi Padwa. You can avail the offers from March 15 to March 31, 2023. You can avail a flat discount of Rs. 8000 on the iPhone 14 when you purchase it from Maple. Notably, the current market price of the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 is Rs. 79900. But, by using Maple's instant discount, you can receive a flat discount of Rs. 8000, and an additional HDFC instant cashback of Rs. 4000, resulting in an effective price as low as Rs. 67900.

Moreover, Maple is offering an opportunity with their March2Maple campaign, where you can exchange your existing device at their physical stores or online and receive the best buyback value for the device, according to a report by PTI. Additionally, one can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6000.

Similar to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus also gets a discount of 10 percent and the base variant is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 80999. While the iPhone 14 Pro is available at a discount of 5 percent, with the help of which the phone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 123399 against Rs. 129900. Other offers on both the devices are similar to that available on the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 is packed with exciting features, including a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and an improved camera system. It also boasts a Super Retina XDR display. If you want to get an iPhone 14 at a reduced rate.

Maple is also offering amazing offers on iPhone 13, and other Apple devices like MacBook Air.