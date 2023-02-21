iPhone 14 offer! Get up to 58730 off on Apple Store

iPhones are usually priced at a premium due to their state-of-the-art features and awesome build, and the iPhone 14 is no different. If you've been searching for a great deal on this flagship from Apple, then you're in luck. Apple Store has an amazing trade-in offer in place where you can get massive discounts if you trade-in your old smartphone.

Although the iPhone 14 Pro variants carry all the fancy features such as the new Dynamic Island notch, the iPhone 14 is also an excellent piece of hardware which combines the best Apple has to offer, albeit at a premium price.

With this Apple Store offer, it can be yours for cheap. Check out offer details here.

iPhone 14 Apple Store offer

Apple is offering up to Rs. 58730 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 if you trade-in your old iPhone. If you have an iPhone 13 Pro Max in good working condition, you can get Rs. 58730 off on the price of the iPhone 14 as trade-in value. This includes an additional Rs. 5000 extra trade in credit when you exchange an eligible iPhone.

Moreover, you can get Rs. 7000 off as an instant discount if you make the purchase using HDFC Bank cards. Combining both these offers takes down the price of the iPhone 14 of Rs. 79900 to just Rs. 14170. That means you can get the flagship iPhone 14 for nearly the price of a budget smartphone! The offer is already available on Apple's website, so hurry up and grab the opportunity to buy the iPhone 14 with a huge discount!

iPhone 14 – Why should you go for it?

Although the iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic processor from last year, Apple has upgraded the processor which now runs on a 5-core GPU for maximum performance while maintaining excellent efficiency. The iPhone 14 now also has 6GB of RAM and runs on the latest iOS 16 firmware. Apple has also upgraded the cameras with a new 12MP selfie camera with autofocus as well as a new primary camera with a larger aperture for more picture detailing.