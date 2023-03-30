iPhone 14 Plus gets exciting price cut! Grab it for just 46999 with Flipkart exchange deal

Take advantage of a fantastic deal on Flipkart and grab the iPhone 14 Plus with a big price cut! Get it this way.

iPhone 14 Plus
An amazing offer on the iPhone 14 Plus is live on Flipkart. (Apple)

With Apple announcing the date for WWDC 2023 where it will showcase its upcoming iOS 17 alongside other products, there's no better time to grab an iPhone. The iPhone 14 is one such smartphone which can be bought with huge discounts, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits on Flipkart. So, if you're searching the market for a smartphone that offers flagship performance with a big screen, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best options to look at.

Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 46999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Flipkart.

Initially, Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 76999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of Rs. 12901 on Apple's flagship product. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Trading-in your old smartphone while purchasing a new one has numerous benefits. The first and foremost benefit is you get the new phone at a much cheaper price. Moreover, there's no point in having an old device simply lying around at home when it could be utilized by someone else. Lastly, it reduces your carbon footprint on the environment and helps reduce e-waste!

Flipkart is offering up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered for your old device, the iPhone 14 Plus price plunges to just Rs. 46999!

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Lastly, get 1 surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

