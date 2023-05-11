iPhone 14 Plus price falls MASSIVELY! Pay just 52999 for phone worth 89900

Amid the hype on Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Series, Flipkart is offering amazing offers on the iPhone 14 Plus launched in 2022. The phone is now available with unbelievable price drop offers on Flipkart. If you are planning to buy an iPhone, you can take full advantage of the offers today to grab the iPhone 14 Plus for under Rs. 55000. Check the price and offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus price drops under Rs. 55000

The 128GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus having a market price of Rs. 89900 is available at a discount of 9 percent on Flipkart for Rs. 80999. This means that you will be able to save a flat Rs. 8901 on the device. Also, if you order the phone online on Flipkart, you will have to pay Rs. 99 more as secured packaging fee.

Meanwhile, for further cost reduction, you can opt for the exchange and bank offer being provided on iPhone 14 Plus. Your older phone, if exchanged, can help you reduce another up to Rs. 28000 on iPhone 14 Plus's discounted rate. On availing both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the iPhone 14 Plus can come down to Rs. 52999 on Flipkart.

Wondering why you should opt for an exchange? It will not only make the iPhone 14 Plus more affordable to you, but giving your older phone also contributes a bit in solving environmental issues as companies can recycle the old phones as well as put them back in the market as refurbished phones.

The bank offers being provided on the phone include- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 4000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions; and Rs. 4000 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions.

The iPhone 14 Plus is being offered by Apple in several colour options including Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. Coming to the features and specifications, the iPhone 14 Plus gets a 6.7‑inch display, is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and is available in three storage variants - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.