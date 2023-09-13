Icon

iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode

iPhone 15 has received a unique camera upgrade that will make snapping pictures through Portrait mode much easier. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 21:08 IST
Icon
Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check price and much more now
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
1/5 Apple 2023 event: This year’s most anticipated event is finally here. Apple has just launched the most awaited smartphone of the year - iPhone 15. Are you excited to know all about it? But mostly you would be wondering if this will be in your budget or not. You can check the iPhone 15 price below. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Apple has finally revealed the price of the iPhone 15! You can now buy the iPhone 15 starting at $799. This puts an end to the rumors about the iPhone 15 cost that have been doing the rounds all these months. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak of 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2000 nits in sunlight, and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders of these models will begin on Friday, September 15, and they will be available for sale beginning Friday, September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
5/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits HDR, 2000 nits in sunlight and a display of 6.1 inches.
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
View all Images
iPhone 15 was launched at the Apple event on September 12. (REUTERS)

The iPhone 15 has finally received some much-needed major upgrades. At the Apple event, yesterday, the iPhone 15 was unveiled with rounded edges, Dynamic Island support, USB-C connector port, and a 48MP primary rear camera lens. While these became the talking points of the smartphone, it also received one particular feature that went somewhat under the radar. However, it can be a game changer. The iPhone 15 received an improved Portrait mode, which will change the way you click portrait pictures.

The Portrait mode was first introduced with the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. It was introduced as a camera effect where by detecting different depth levels, the iPhone could create an effect that felt like a DSLR image. The software did most of the heavy lifting to compensate for what the hardware could not. And it became very popular. Now, in 2023, the Portrait mode has got even better. It now comes with the capabilities of machine learning.

The new Portrait mode

The iPhone 15 will be able to automatically recognize when there is a person or a pet in the frame, and automatically take pictures in Portrait mode. Not only that, but you can also take pictures of groups and after clicking the image, decide who will be the focus of the photo. Of course, some of it could already be on Android devices, however, the demonstration of the feature during the Apple event highlighted how seamless this process can be for the iPhone 15.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

You can of course, also turn off the portrait effect after taking a picture, which means the entire process takes place in the background through machine learning and it takes your manual input out of the equation. So, you can click pictures comfortably and without worrying about whether Portrait mode is turned on or not, and the image processing system will take care of the rest.

iPhone 15 cameras at a glance

The camera system on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus features a 48MP camera that brings them up to the level of the iPhone 15 Pro. It is a quad-pixel sensor, meaning four pixels are binned together to create more vivid, and detailed images. By integrating hardware and software, an additional 2x telephoto option is also offered this time, which creates optical zoom-like images. Three zoom levels of 0.5X, 1X, and 2X come for the first time to the iPhone with dual lens.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 21:08 IST
