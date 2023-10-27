Icon

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button set to get iOS 17.2 beta boost; know what is coming

The iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is already feature-packed and it is likely to get even better when iOS 17.2 is rolled out to all. A new translation functionally is there in the iOS 17.2 beta and once it clears all tests, it be rolled out to everyone.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 18:36 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price, Camera, Display, Chipset, and more
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1/5 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max launch is expected to happen on September 12 at the Apple event. The Apple launch event is expected to roll out four new iPhones including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is expected that there will be two smartwatch launches as well, which are Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Let’s have a look at what iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store for its users in terms of price, camera, display, and more. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
2/5 iPhone 15 Pro Max Design: The phone may come with a titanium frame that will reduce its weight considerably. There might be a new Action button, which will replace the current Mute button. All iPhone 15 models will have Dynamic Island. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get smaller bezels as well. In terms of display, it may get a similar size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a 6.7-inch display. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
3/5 Camera: All iPhone 15 models will feature a 48MP camera. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a new periscope camera which may enhance the zoom range. Some leaks have suggested that iPhone 15 Pro Max camera may have a 10x zoom, others say 5x. It may also feature a Sony IMX-803 image sensor. Additionally, it will also come with an ultra-wide Camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
4/5 Performance: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with a faster A17 Bionic chipset with a 3-nanometer node. As per Macrumor reports, it will improve processing performance by 10 to 15 percent. This may also result in battery saving too. Additionally, the Pro models may be coupled with an 8GB of RAM. The chip will likely make iPhone 15 Pro Max the fastest phone in the world. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
5/5 Price: The iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is highly likely as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The smartphone price may be hiked by as much as $100 to $200. However, the specs and price are based on leaks and the original details will be revealed at the Apple event. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
The iOS 17.2 beta version will be getting a new feature in the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button. (Bloomberg)

Apple recently released iOS 17.1 update with a number of bug fixes and improved features. Now Apple has already rolled out the iOS 17.2 Beta 1 update for developers which has various new features such as the Journal app, sticker reactions on iMessage, including a new functionality to the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button. As per reports, the iPhone 15 Pro action button was supposed to have 10 functionalities, out of which the “translate” feature was not available. Now Apple has introduced this feature to the iOS 17.2 Beta 1. Know more about this functionality here.

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button feature

According to a 9To5Mac report, You can now translate languages in the simplest way with the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, thanks to iOS 17.2. Just add the Translate app to the action button through iPhone Settings, and you'll be able to access it with a single tap. Once the translate function is added to the action button, the translated text will be shown on the iPhone's Dynamic Island. This will enable users to directly translate without opening the Translation app.

Now, after the official rollout of iOS 17.2, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to use all ten functionalities of the action button. As per reports, the iOS 17.2 update is expected to be released to the public by the end of November or early December.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Furthermore, iOS 17.2 update will have more new features such as sticker reaction in iMessage through which users will be able to react to stickers in the same way that they can to text messages. The Apple Music app will have a collaborative playlist feature where other users can add songs. A new app will also be included in the update which is named as “Journal app”. The app may allow users to create notes or daily journal entries.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 18:35 IST
