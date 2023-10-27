iPhone 15 Pro Action Button set to get iOS 17.2 beta boost; know what is coming

Apple recently released iOS 17.1 update with a number of bug fixes and improved features. Now Apple has already rolled out the iOS 17.2 Beta 1 update for developers which has various new features such as the Journal app, sticker reactions on iMessage, including a new functionality to the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button. As per reports, the iPhone 15 Pro action button was supposed to have 10 functionalities, out of which the “translate” feature was not available. Now Apple has introduced this feature to the iOS 17.2 Beta 1. Know more about this functionality here.

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button feature

According to a 9To5Mac report, You can now translate languages in the simplest way with the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, thanks to iOS 17.2. Just add the Translate app to the action button through iPhone Settings, and you'll be able to access it with a single tap. Once the translate function is added to the action button, the translated text will be shown on the iPhone's Dynamic Island. This will enable users to directly translate without opening the Translation app.

Now, after the official rollout of iOS 17.2, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to use all ten functionalities of the action button. As per reports, the iOS 17.2 update is expected to be released to the public by the end of November or early December.

Furthermore, iOS 17.2 update will have more new features such as sticker reaction in iMessage through which users will be able to react to stickers in the same way that they can to text messages. The Apple Music app will have a collaborative playlist feature where other users can add songs. A new app will also be included in the update which is named as “Journal app”. The app may allow users to create notes or daily journal entries.