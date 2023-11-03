Icon

iPhone 15 Pro for FREE? Save up to $1000 with Verizon deal

Looking to buy the flagship iPhone 15 Pro? With this Verizon deal, you can save up to $1000 on the iPhone 15 Pro, making it virtually free of cost. Know details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 16:45 IST
You can get the iPhone 15 Pro for free in this Verizon deal. (Unsplash)

Apple's smartphones are known to be the best in the business. The same goes for the iPhone 15 Pro, which is Apple's latest flagship smartphone. Launched in September this year, it features the new A17 Pro chip that supports console games such as Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding, making it a gaming powerhouse. However, at a price tag starting at $999, it does cost a lot. But there is hope! Verizon has announced a stunning deal that can get you the iPhone 15 Pro for free. No, this isn't any post-Halloween prank. Verizon has announced a new plan with a trade-in offer where you can purchase the iPhone 15 Pro without paying anything if you trade in your old iPhone.

Know the details of this deal.

Verizon deal on iPhone 15 Pro

The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro usually retails for $999. To get the iPhone 15 Pro for free, you just need to enroll in one of Verizon's unlimited plans which start at $27.77 a month. Next, you can trade in any old smartphone. Verizon is offering up to $1000 off as a trade-in bonus, meaning that the iPhone 15 Pro will be yours without paying anything!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While the trade-in value usually depends on the model and condition of your old device, Verizon is offering $1000 for any iPhone model and in any condition, meaning that you can even trade in your old iPhone 8 or iPhone X for the latest iPhone 15 Pro!

However, there is a catch. You'll have to honour this contract for a period of 36 months, otherwise, you will have to pay the full retail price of the smartphone. There is also a small activation fee of $35.

You can also get the other variants of the iPhone 15 Pro with this offer, though you will have to pay a small amount on top. The 256GB variant could be yours by paying $99.99, while the 512GB variant will cost $299.99. For owning the top-end 1TB variant, you will have to shell out $499.99 extra.

iPhone 15 Pro: Details

Apple's newest flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro is powered by the A17 Pro SoC which is the company's fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has promised console games on the device, with games like Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding potentially coming soon. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 15 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 16:45 IST
