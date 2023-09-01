iPhone 15 Pro leak reveals dummy units with new color options, and it does not look good

A new leak showcases iPhone 15 Pro dummy units with the new color options. And weirdly, these colors look duller than usual. But what could be the reason?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 09:35 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro dummy units have surfaced online and many feel the colors do not look good on the new titanium body. (Representative Photo) (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro dummy units have surfaced online and many feel the colors do not look good on the new titanium body. (Representative Photo) (Unsplash)

Dummy iPhone 15 units have begun popping up online with just 11 days to go for the Apple event that will unveil the next generation of Apple smartphones. Recently, dummy units for iPhone 15 Pro models were shared on X (formerly Twitter) and many are concerned about how the colors appear on the new smartphones. Some have called the colors dull, while others have said that they are practically indistinguishable. A report also highlights that the color reproduction on the devices is not bright or vivid because Apple switched to a titanium body for the Pro models.

These dummy units were shared on X by Sonny Dickson, a tech reviewer. The images show the iPhone 15 Pro in its rumored colorways of Space Black, Titan Gray, Blue, and Silver. However, the smartphones themselves appear in a dull metallic color where Space Black and Titan Gray appear extremely similar to one another and Blue appears a lighter shade of Black.

iPhone 15 Pro dummy units reveal color options

A report by 9to5Mac highlights that the reason behind the colors appearing dull is because of the new textured titanium design that Apple has not been able to fully perfect. As the coating process for stainless steel is much different than titanium, it could be possible that the dye is simply not able to give off a vibrant hue.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, this will be concerning for those who often purchase iPhones based on whether it is available in their favorite color or not. The iPhone colors are always a big part of the hype behind the products, and that's also the reason why Apple introduces a special colorway in the first quarter of the next year for the latest iPhone series.

But this should not be enough to dissuade people from buying this year's iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Every year, plenty of dummy units surface online, but not all of them are accurate, and this might just be one of those mockups. In any case, people should wait till the official launch of the iPhones at the Apple event before making a decision about whether to purchase or skip this year's iPhones.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 09:33 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro leak reveals dummy units with new color options, and it does not look good
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets