iPhone 15 Pro leak reveals dummy units with new color options, and it does not look good

Dummy iPhone 15 units have begun popping up online with just 11 days to go for the Apple event that will unveil the next generation of Apple smartphones. Recently, dummy units for iPhone 15 Pro models were shared on X (formerly Twitter) and many are concerned about how the colors appear on the new smartphones. Some have called the colors dull, while others have said that they are practically indistinguishable. A report also highlights that the color reproduction on the devices is not bright or vivid because Apple switched to a titanium body for the Pro models.

These dummy units were shared on X by Sonny Dickson, a tech reviewer. The images show the iPhone 15 Pro in its rumored colorways of Space Black, Titan Gray, Blue, and Silver. However, the smartphones themselves appear in a dull metallic color where Space Black and Titan Gray appear extremely similar to one another and Blue appears a lighter shade of Black.

iPhone 15 Pro dummy units reveal color options

A report by 9to5Mac highlights that the reason behind the colors appearing dull is because of the new textured titanium design that Apple has not been able to fully perfect. As the coating process for stainless steel is much different than titanium, it could be possible that the dye is simply not able to give off a vibrant hue.

However, this will be concerning for those who often purchase iPhones based on whether it is available in their favorite color or not. The iPhone colors are always a big part of the hype behind the products, and that's also the reason why Apple introduces a special colorway in the first quarter of the next year for the latest iPhone series.

But this should not be enough to dissuade people from buying this year's iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Every year, plenty of dummy units surface online, but not all of them are accurate, and this might just be one of those mockups. In any case, people should wait till the official launch of the iPhones at the Apple event before making a decision about whether to purchase or skip this year's iPhones.