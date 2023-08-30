iPhone 15 Pro Max: Launch, specs, design, features, price, and more

Apple has finally announced the dates for the Apple event where it will launch its new iPhone 15 series. It is expected that there will be four variants of the new generation smartphone: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Along with the iPhones, it is also rumoured that the company will launch its new Apple Watch 9 series and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The launch event is scheduled for September 12. Check out the speculated specs of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max leaked specs

As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display which is similar to iPhone 14 Pro models. This year Apple has reportedly discarded the stainless steel body and upgraded it with a titanium chassis which makes the iPhone more lightweight than its predecessor. According to a MacRumors report. the smartphone may replace the mute button with a new action button in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

This iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get an upgrade in terms of performance as it may be powered by the new A17 chip and 5G Qualcomm modem chip. It was also leaked that new models will come with Dynamic Island.

Various experts such as Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo reported that iPhone 15 models will feature a USB-C charging port to meet the European Union's new rule. However, no confirmation has been made by the company so far. Additionally, the charging port may come with USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds.

Now, let's have a look at the rumoured camera specs for iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is suspected that Pro models will come with enhanced zooming capabilities. The phone may feature a new periscope lens which will allow 5x to 6x optical zoom. Experts also believe that this new addition can give tough competition to Samsung's high-end smartphone cameras as they are more hyped in among youth. Lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may come in new colour options: blue, silver, grey, and black.

In terms of iPhone 15 Pro Max price, it is expected that it will be higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max models. This year, the prices may start from $1199 and $1299, which is $100 and $200 higher than iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, the above-mentioned details are based on leaks and rumours and the original specs, features, design, etc, will be revealed at the Apple event which is happening on September 12, 2023. So, mark your calendars for the new generation of iPhone.