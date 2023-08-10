iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to get next-gen A17 Bionic with 6-core GPU under the hood

The high-end models of the iPhone 15 series could feature a next-generation A17 Bionic chipset with an upgraded GPU. What does this mean in terms of performance and battery life? Read on to find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 13:43 IST
5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
image caption
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 series will make its debut at Apple’s Fall event which is tipped for September 12. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

We're just a month away from the big unveiling of the iPhone 15 and rumors about the devices are now flooding the market. Apple will announce its next iPhone series at its annual Fall event which is tipped to take place on September 12. As per the reports, not only the Pro models but the standard models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get serious upgrades this time around. These include a USB Type-C port and the fancy Dynamic Island.

Now, a recent leak has shed light on the processor powering the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Know what's coming.

iPhone 15 Pro models: Expected power upgrades

According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @URedditor who goes by Unknownz21 on the platform (via MacRumors), the iPhone 15 Pro models would be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC with an upgraded GPU. Last year's A16 Bionic chip features a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. While the CPU is expected to remain the same, Apple could bump up the GPU core count to 6 which could result in a better graphical performance.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As per the leaker, the A17 Bionic would also be clocked a little bit higher at 3.70GHz, compared to the 3.46GHz maximum clock speed of the A16 Bionic. The A17 Bionic is also expected to be the first processor fabricated on a 3nm process and it would be made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer. This could lead to a 10-15 percent increase in performance while also reducing power consumption. Therefore, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly not only be more powerful but also offer better battery life than their predecessors.

While it was previously suspected that the high-end models of the iPhone 15 series could also get a boost with 8GB RAM, the leaker suggests it isn't the case. Therefore, even though they would feature a new processor, the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max could still come with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Do note that all this information is based on reports from unofficial sources and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Actual details about the iPhone 15 series will only be revealed when Apple announces the devices at its September event.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 13:43 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to get next-gen A17 Bionic with 6-core GPU under the hood
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets