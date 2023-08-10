iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to get next-gen A17 Bionic with 6-core GPU under the hood

We're just a month away from the big unveiling of the iPhone 15 and rumors about the devices are now flooding the market. Apple will announce its next iPhone series at its annual Fall event which is tipped to take place on September 12. As per the reports, not only the Pro models but the standard models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get serious upgrades this time around. These include a USB Type-C port and the fancy Dynamic Island.

Now, a recent leak has shed light on the processor powering the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Know what's coming.

iPhone 15 Pro models: Expected power upgrades

According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @URedditor who goes by Unknownz21 on the platform (via MacRumors), the iPhone 15 Pro models would be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC with an upgraded GPU. Last year's A16 Bionic chip features a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. While the CPU is expected to remain the same, Apple could bump up the GPU core count to 6 which could result in a better graphical performance.

As per the leaker, the A17 Bionic would also be clocked a little bit higher at 3.70GHz, compared to the 3.46GHz maximum clock speed of the A16 Bionic. The A17 Bionic is also expected to be the first processor fabricated on a 3nm process and it would be made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer. This could lead to a 10-15 percent increase in performance while also reducing power consumption. Therefore, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly not only be more powerful but also offer better battery life than their predecessors.

While it was previously suspected that the high-end models of the iPhone 15 series could also get a boost with 8GB RAM, the leaker suggests it isn't the case. Therefore, even though they would feature a new processor, the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max could still come with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Do note that all this information is based on reports from unofficial sources and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Actual details about the iPhone 15 series will only be revealed when Apple announces the devices at its September event.