iPhone 15 Pro price: Should you start worrying or does Apple have your back?

Apple's highly anticipated 2023 event is just around the corner and it is set to unveil the next generation iPhones , possibly the Apple Watch Series 9 and much more. Amidst growing excitement, rumors are suggesting that iPhone 15 Pro price is set to be hiked. Here is what you need to know:

Price Adjustments

The iPhone 15 lineup will likely consist of four models, including a base model with a 6.1-inch display and an iPhone 15 Plus variant with a 6.7-inch display, starting at $799 and $899, respectively. Additionally, Apple will offer iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models in the same screen sizes, starting at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively. While the base and Plus models maintain similar pricing to their predecessors, the Pro models will likely come with a $100 price hike, according to analysts. However, some tipsters have put the iPhone 15 Pro price hike as high as $200.

According to a report by investors.com, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng believes these price increases are justified by the remarkable technology packed into the iPhone 15 Pro models. Key enhancements include the A17 processor, the first chip manufactured at a 3-nanometer scale, promising increased speed and energy efficiency. The new iPhones are expected to be the fastest smartphones in the world on launch. The Pro models will also feature design improvements, including a titanium frame, extended battery life, and more memory. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro Max model is expected to sport an upgraded camera with a periscope lens for superior optical zoom capability.

Prices for top-tier iPhones have remained relatively stable since the iPhone XS in 2018, despite ongoing inflation. Thus, the latest price adjustment could be seen as a long-overdue correction, but that will not really please the fans as the iPhones are some of the most expensive smartphones in the world as it is, and asking them to shell out more will not be welcomed.

Undoubtedly, some potential buyers may find it more challenging to afford the latest Pro models, potentially turning away customers who were eagerly awaiting the new iPhone.

As the Apple event is approaching, consumers will have a clearer picture of the exact specifications and prices of the iPhone 15 lineup.