iPhone 15 series USB Type-C port CONFIRMED? Leak says new EarPods on the way too

A recent report has surfaced that seemingly confirms the presence of a USB Type-C port in the upcoming iPhones. Since the turn of the year, leaks and rumours about the upcoming iPhone 15 series have flooded the market. The upcoming reveal of iOS 17 has only added fuel to the fire. Apple is expected to give the iPhone 15 Pro variants a major overhaul while the standard variants could get some new features too.

Recently, a new leak has more or less confirmed the likely presence of a new feature in the new iPhone 15 series – the USB Type-C port.

USB Type-C for iPhone 15 series

First spotted by MacRumors, leaker ShrimpApplePro recently tweeted that Apple's “USB-C MFi cables and EarPods are in mass production”. For the unaware, MFi stands for Made for iPhone, which is Apple's program for safeguarding customers against potential hazards with the use of non-certified chargers and cables. All models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get the USB Type-C port this year, making it the first time ever that Apple uses a generic charging standard on iPhones instead of its proprietary connector.

Moreover, EarPods with the USB Type-C port are already in mass production, according to the same leaker. According to MacRumors, the new EarPods would directly connect to the iPhone without the need for a Lightning to USB Type-C dongle.

This leak comes after Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously revealed that Apple was planning to limit charging speed for users who don't use Apple-certified chargers and cables. The whole point of shifting to Type-C ports was to have a single cable that could be compatible with multiple devices, but this Apple strategy could throw a wrench in the works.

Apple has been forced to shift to USB Type-C cables due to the EU ban which sets USB Type-C as the new charging standard for all electronic devices.

Astonishingly, Apple has not placed any restrictions on iPads or Macs which have had the Type-C port for years. This move could mean bad news for early iPhone 15 adopters who would need to shell out extra for Apple-certified cables.

Advantages for iPhone 15 Pro models

Kuo also previously revealed that the Pro variants of the upcoming iPhone 15 series could benefit from faster data transfer speeds. Although all iPhones will come equipped with the new USB Type-C port, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will benefit from USB 3.2's 20Gbps transfer speeds. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still offer USB 2.0's 480 Mbps transfer speeds.

Although, it should be noted that all these leaks are based on leaks and unofficial reports and should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement by Apple will reveal the actual specs and other information about the iPhone 15 series.