iPhone 15 set to be a BIG seller and it has almost nothing to do with the phone

Apple iPhone 15 series is likely to be launched in September, 2023. Like every year, Apple fans are waiting for the arrival of the new iPhone 15 models for several reasons. Leaks and rumours have given tantalising glimpses of some outstanding features and improvements and the rest hinges on the fact that Apple is a very secretive organisation and it always springs a surprise or two at the end. These are the features that will decide the iPhone 15's fate. And currently, the key reason that could make or break the iPhone 15, is this one and it has nothing to do with the phone itself!

Dan Ives from investment firm Wedbush Securities told CNBC that the iPhone 15 series has the potential to become one of Apple's most successful releases to date, given the significant number of users eligible for an upgrade. During a discussion on CNBC, Ives offered an optimistic outlook for Apple's stock prices, citing a key factor: the existence of over 250 million iPhones that have been in use for over four years. A huge proportion of these owners are expected to upgrade to the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 series is set to be released according to Apple's usual schedule, most likely in September. This launch is expected to trigger a significant surge in upgrades, which will contribute to the positive forecast. Over and above that, Apple's hardware developments may together contribute to convince the fans to buy the upcoming iPhone 15.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

BIG upgrades that are likely coming to iPhone 15 series

Unlike iPhone 14, the upcoming iPhone 15 is tipped to have some significant upgrades. All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. Moreover, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. For powerful performance, Apple is finally expected to bring the A16 Bionic chipset to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may also get the new A17 Bionic chip, a new periscope telephoto camera, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a 48MP camera.

However, all this information is based on leaks and rumours, hence you should wait for the official release of the flagship iPhone 15 series.