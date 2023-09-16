Icon

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus to get 8GB RAM and boosted A17 Pro chip; Check big leak

While the world waits for the iPhone 15 to go on sale, a new leak has revealed exciting details about next year’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. It may feature an enhanced A17 Pro chip and 8GB RAM.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 16 2023, 15:04 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
image caption
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
image caption
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro
View all Images
Know how the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may shape up next year. (Representative) (Unsplash)

The iPhone 15 series can now be pre-ordered till September 22, when it finally goes on sale. But while the world is obsessing over the latest Apple smartphones, we already have received a major leak on next year's iPhone 16 series. If the rumors are to be believed, 2024 could be the biggest performance upgrade for the non-Pro models. Not only can they get faster but they will also get a sizeable RAM upgrade to be able to handle bigger and more complicated tasks. The leak suggests that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus can both get a boosted A17 Pro chipset and 8GB RAM.

The leak comes from Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at a Hong Kong-based firm, who revealed in a note to investors that a significant RAM increase and a switch to LDP5 memory could be seen in the standard iPhone models next year. The investor note was seen by MacRumors, who reported the leak. This will mark the first RAM increase for the standard models since iPhone 13, when they were upgraded to 6GB.

Additionally, Pu also stated that the boosted A17 Pro and A18 Pro chipsets are likely to be used in the iPhone 16 lineup, with the Pro models getting the A18 Pro. The process of making these chipsets is also likely to differ. As per the report, Apple can fabricate its chipset with TMSC's N3E process. This can further upgrade the performance capabilities of the new 3-nanometer chipset introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus to get performance boost

For the iPhone 15 Pro models, TSMC was using a process called N3B, and this process is specifically designed for the manufacturer's collaboration with Apple. When TSMC makes chips for other clients, it will be using the N3E process. As per the report, the N3E process has certain advantages over the N3B process. The extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography layers and transistor density both are higher in N3B compared to the current process. This results in higher performance. The only reason it was not used in the beginning was because it had a lower yield and till TSMC perfected its 3nm chip manufacturing, the process was rendered difficult to pull off.

With this technology, the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature more complex machine-learning tasks and handle high-quality apps as well as more performance-demanding games, something Apple is focusing on now.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 15:04 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus to get 8GB RAM and boosted A17 Pro chip; Check big leak
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

Mortal Kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1: Know all the Fatalities and the buttons to perform them; Check and win
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Section of map surfaces on Reddit, blows away gamers with its sheer scale
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
GTA 5
GTA 6 rumoured to offer 400 hours of gameplay, but it will cost you!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon