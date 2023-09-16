iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus to get 8GB RAM and boosted A17 Pro chip; Check big leak

The iPhone 15 series can now be pre-ordered till September 22, when it finally goes on sale. But while the world is obsessing over the latest Apple smartphones, we already have received a major leak on next year's iPhone 16 series. If the rumors are to be believed, 2024 could be the biggest performance upgrade for the non-Pro models. Not only can they get faster but they will also get a sizeable RAM upgrade to be able to handle bigger and more complicated tasks. The leak suggests that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus can both get a boosted A17 Pro chipset and 8GB RAM.

The leak comes from Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at a Hong Kong-based firm, who revealed in a note to investors that a significant RAM increase and a switch to LDP5 memory could be seen in the standard iPhone models next year. The investor note was seen by MacRumors, who reported the leak. This will mark the first RAM increase for the standard models since iPhone 13, when they were upgraded to 6GB.

Additionally, Pu also stated that the boosted A17 Pro and A18 Pro chipsets are likely to be used in the iPhone 16 lineup, with the Pro models getting the A18 Pro. The process of making these chipsets is also likely to differ. As per the report, Apple can fabricate its chipset with TMSC's N3E process. This can further upgrade the performance capabilities of the new 3-nanometer chipset introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus to get performance boost

For the iPhone 15 Pro models, TSMC was using a process called N3B, and this process is specifically designed for the manufacturer's collaboration with Apple. When TSMC makes chips for other clients, it will be using the N3E process. As per the report, the N3E process has certain advantages over the N3B process. The extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography layers and transistor density both are higher in N3B compared to the current process. This results in higher performance. The only reason it was not used in the beginning was because it had a lower yield and till TSMC perfected its 3nm chip manufacturing, the process was rendered difficult to pull off.

With this technology, the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature more complex machine-learning tasks and handle high-quality apps as well as more performance-demanding games, something Apple is focusing on now.