iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like

iPhone 17 Air may come with a 5.5mm of thickness, which is slimmer than earlier expected. Here’s what we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 10:56 IST
iPhone 17 Air: RAM, camera, and other features tipped- Here’s what to expect
iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like
1/5 Next year, Apple may not release the “Plus” variant as it may introduce a new slimmer iPhone 17 model with some eye-catching features. The model is expected to be named as iPhone 17 Air and it is expected to have a slimmer profile in comparison to other iPhone 17 models launching next year. Now, several leaks about the smartphone have surfaced showcasing RAM, camera, and other details for the smartphone.  (AppleInsider)
iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like
2/5 In a recent report by MacRumors,  analyst Jeff Pu reconfirmed previously leaked details about the iPhone 17 Air. The details included that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.1-inch display with Face ID feature an aluminium frame, similar to the standard iPhone 16 models. It may also come with a new design which has not been featured in Apple’s flagship series smartphone.  (REUTERS)
iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like
3/5 Apart from design, the iPhone 17 Air is also rumoured to be powered by the A19 chip which will likely be fabricated by TSMC 3nm process. With a powerful chipset, Apple may also offer 8GB of RAM and an Apple-designed 5G modem. However, the new 5G chip may first debut with the iPhone SE 4 model. Therefore, with powerful performance upgrades, users can experience a slimmer iPhone with all the flagship features. (Unsplash)
iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like
4/5 In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a single rear camera instead of a dual camera setup in standard iPhone 16 models. This is being done to reduce the weight and thickness of the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone may feature a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera.  (AP)
iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like
5/5 Apart from these upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will also support Apple Intelligence which includes a suite of AI features. There are also possibilities that Apple may announce a new set of AI features. Now, we can only be certain about the smartphone’s name, features, and other details during the launch which is not expected until September 2025. (Bloomberg)
iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like
iPhone 17 Air slimness tipped again, know how it may sway buyers. (AppleInsider)

The new iPhone 17 Air model has been in talks for quite some time as it may replace the “Plus” variant from the flagship iPhone series. Additionally, this model is expected to be launched as the ultra-slim iPhone model featuring flagship specifications that may entice buyers. Earlier, it was reported that the iPhone 17 Air could be around 6mm slim, however, now the smartphone may be slimmer than expected. Here's what the supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said about the upcoming iPhone 17 model.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here's how much the thinnest iPhone may cost

iPhone 17 Air thickness revealed

According to the Medium report by Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 Air is to be launched with an ultra-thin design alongside the other iPhone 17 models. In a new report, it was highlighted that the upcoming slimmer model of the iPhone will be even slimmer than earlier expected. Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Air will likely be 5.5 mm slim. Furthermore, the smartphone may not feature a physical SIM card slot and may rely on eSIM. Therefore, the device could feature an ultra-thin chassis with a bigger camera bump that may include a 48MP rear camera.

Also read: 5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more

Over the past few months, there has been a huge conflict regarding the slimness of the iPhone 17 Air as it was reported to be between 5mm and 6mm in thickness. Now, we may have a clear vision if Kuo's report is accurate. In my opinion, the 5.5mm slimness is not an impossible task for Apple, since we already saw a 13-inch iPad Pro with 5.1mm in thickness, despite featuring powerful specifications.

Apart from the thick, it was also revealed that the iPhone 17 Air could officially go into production during the second half of 2025. Therefore, we will have to wait until September to know what Apple has planned for the new generation iPhone models.

iPhone 17 Air specs

The iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion technology, providing a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the A19 chip paired with 8GB RAM. Therefore, the smartphone may support Apple Intelligence. However, we may have to compromise on the camera and battery due to the slimness of the smartphone.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 10:56 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like
