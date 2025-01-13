iPhone 17 Air to be slimmer than expected earlier- Know what the ultra-thin iPhone will look like
iPhone 17 Air may come with a 5.5mm of thickness, which is slimmer than earlier expected. Here’s what we know so far.
The new iPhone 17 Air model has been in talks for quite some time as it may replace the “Plus” variant from the flagship iPhone series. Additionally, this model is expected to be launched as the ultra-slim iPhone model featuring flagship specifications that may entice buyers. Earlier, it was reported that the iPhone 17 Air could be around 6mm slim, however, now the smartphone may be slimmer than expected. Here's what the supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said about the upcoming iPhone 17 model.
iPhone 17 Air thickness revealed
According to the Medium report by Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 Air is to be launched with an ultra-thin design alongside the other iPhone 17 models. In a new report, it was highlighted that the upcoming slimmer model of the iPhone will be even slimmer than earlier expected. Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Air will likely be 5.5 mm slim. Furthermore, the smartphone may not feature a physical SIM card slot and may rely on eSIM. Therefore, the device could feature an ultra-thin chassis with a bigger camera bump that may include a 48MP rear camera.
Over the past few months, there has been a huge conflict regarding the slimness of the iPhone 17 Air as it was reported to be between 5mm and 6mm in thickness. Now, we may have a clear vision if Kuo's report is accurate. In my opinion, the 5.5mm slimness is not an impossible task for Apple, since we already saw a 13-inch iPad Pro with 5.1mm in thickness, despite featuring powerful specifications.
Apart from the thick, it was also revealed that the iPhone 17 Air could officially go into production during the second half of 2025. Therefore, we will have to wait until September to know what Apple has planned for the new generation iPhone models.
iPhone 17 Air specs
The iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion technology, providing a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the A19 chip paired with 8GB RAM. Therefore, the smartphone may support Apple Intelligence. However, we may have to compromise on the camera and battery due to the slimness of the smartphone.
