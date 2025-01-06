iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here’s how much the thinnest iPhone may cost

The iPhone 17 Air price and expected thickness tipped, may be good news for smartphone buyers.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jan 06 2025, 08:58 IST
iPhone 17 Air: RAM, camera, and other features tipped- Here's what to expect
iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here’s how much the thinnest iPhone may cost
1/5 Next year, Apple may not release the “Plus” variant as it may introduce a new slimmer iPhone 17 model with some eye-catching features. The model is expected to be named as iPhone 17 Air and it is expected to have a slimmer profile in comparison to other iPhone 17 models launching next year. Now, several leaks about the smartphone have surfaced showcasing RAM, camera, and other details for the smartphone.  (AppleInsider)
iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here’s how much the thinnest iPhone may cost
2/5 In a recent report by MacRumors,  analyst Jeff Pu reconfirmed previously leaked details about the iPhone 17 Air. The details included that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.1-inch display with Face ID feature an aluminium frame, similar to the standard iPhone 16 models. It may also come with a new design which has not been featured in Apple’s flagship series smartphone.  (REUTERS)
iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here’s how much the thinnest iPhone may cost
3/5 Apart from design, the iPhone 17 Air is also rumoured to be powered by the A19 chip which will likely be fabricated by TSMC 3nm process. With a powerful chipset, Apple may also offer 8GB of RAM and an Apple-designed 5G modem. However, the new 5G chip may first debut with the iPhone SE 4 model. Therefore, with powerful performance upgrades, users can experience a slimmer iPhone with all the flagship features. (Unsplash)
iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here’s how much the thinnest iPhone may cost
4/5 In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a single rear camera instead of a dual camera setup in standard iPhone 16 models. This is being done to reduce the weight and thickness of the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone may feature a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera.  (AP)
iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here’s how much the thinnest iPhone may cost
5/5 Apart from these upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will also support Apple Intelligence which includes a suite of AI features. There are also possibilities that Apple may announce a new set of AI features. Now, we can only be certain about the smartphone’s name, features, and other details during the launch which is not expected until September 2025. (Bloomberg)
iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here’s how much the thinnest iPhone may cost
Know how much iPhone 17 Air would cost during launch, and for features are expected. (AppleInsider)

Over the past few months, we have heard reports surrounding Apple's plans to develop a slim iPhone model in 2025. Therefore, the new model brings several curiosities over its weight, thickness, design, and most importantly the price. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air is also expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus, which is again a huge step for Apple. While, we contemplate the pricing and exact thickness of the smartphone, a new leak has come forward which may have revealed the crucial details of the iPhone 17 Air ahead of launch. Therefore, know the expected thickness and price of the new ultra-slim iPhone model. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: 5 biggest upgrades we expect in 2025

iPhone 17 Air thickness

According to a South Korean-based Sisa Journal report, the iPhone 17 Air may become the thinnest iPhone ever as it provides us with a glimpse of the thickness that Apple has been aiming for ahead of launch. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air will be 6.25mm thick which is slimmer than iPhone 6 launched with 6.9mm thickness. This number showcases a significant thickness difference and it may attract buyers who prefer a compact smartphone. It was also highlighted that iPhone 17 Air would be 20% thinner than standard iPhone 16 models and 25% slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro models. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Air could cost less than the Pro models- Here's what we know

iPhone 17 Air price

Apart from the iPhone 17 Air thickness, the report also revealed a speculative price of the smartphone which is expected to be the same as the iPhone 16 Plus. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air could be priced at $899 in the United States. However, there are several reports that suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could be priced higher but it will not be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone 17 Air specs and features

Previously, we have reported several leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Air, showcasing its specs and features. Therefore, it is expected that the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by an A19 chip, and may support the upcoming iOS 19 update with Apple Intelligence features. 

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 08:58 IST
