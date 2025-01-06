iPhone 17 Air launch in September 2025: Here’s how much the thinnest iPhone may cost

Over the past few months, we have heard reports surrounding Apple's plans to develop a slim iPhone model in 2025. Therefore, the new model brings several curiosities over its weight, thickness, design, and most importantly the price. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air is also expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus, which is again a huge step for Apple. While, we contemplate the pricing and exact thickness of the smartphone, a new leak has come forward which may have revealed the crucial details of the iPhone 17 Air ahead of launch. Therefore, know the expected thickness and price of the new ultra-slim iPhone model.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: 5 biggest upgrades we expect in 2025

You may be interested in Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Plus Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

iPhone 17 Air thickness

According to a South Korean-based Sisa Journal report, the iPhone 17 Air may become the thinnest iPhone ever as it provides us with a glimpse of the thickness that Apple has been aiming for ahead of launch. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air will be 6.25mm thick which is slimmer than iPhone 6 launched with 6.9mm thickness. This number showcases a significant thickness difference and it may attract buyers who prefer a compact smartphone. It was also highlighted that iPhone 17 Air would be 20% thinner than standard iPhone 16 models and 25% slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 Air could cost less than the Pro models- Here's what we know

iPhone 17 Air price

Apart from the iPhone 17 Air thickness, the report also revealed a speculative price of the smartphone which is expected to be the same as the iPhone 16 Plus. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air could be priced at $899 in the United States. However, there are several reports that suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could be priced higher but it will not be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone 17 Air specs and features

Previously, we have reported several leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Air, showcasing its specs and features. Therefore, it is expected that the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by an A19 chip, and may support the upcoming iOS 19 update with Apple Intelligence features.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!