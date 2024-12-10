iPhone SE 4 camera features tipped ahead of March 2025 launch- All details

iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature a 48MP single rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera, know more about Apple’s plans.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 15:12 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch: Things to know about mid-range Apple AI powerhouse
1/6 iPhone SE 4 launch is one of the most talked about things among tech enthusiasts right now. The upcoming Apple mid-ranger has been in the news for several weeks now and as the launch nears, more details around the iPhone SE 4 are surfacing online. (AppleTrack)
2/6 iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, with some slight modifications. The front will feature a notch housing Face ID components, and it will sport an OLED display—an upgrade over the older LCD panel. The back will include a single camera and a flash module, with a unique horizontal cutout, indicating a flatter profile without a noticeable camera bump. Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 may switch from the Lightning port to USB-C, mirroring the iPhone 14's connectivity, and could reuse some components like the battery to keep costs down. (IceUniverse)
iPhone SE 4 camera features tipped ahead of March 2025 launch- All details
3/6 Apple’s iPhone SE 4 aims to offer an affordable yet powerful experience. The device is expected to retain key features such as security, privacy, and high performance, while keeping costs low. Despite being a budget model, the SE 4 might include a 48MP primary camera, in line with the iPhone 15, focusing on computational photography. Expect features like MagSafe, Qi2 wireless charging, and a design that mimics the iPhone 14, with a sleek OLED display. The most notable upgrade is likely to be the chipset, which will ensure smooth performance for years to come. (X/Heya_stuff)
iPhone SE 4 camera features tipped ahead of March 2025 launch- All details
4/6 iPhone SE 4 is expected to include Apple Intelligence, which integrates AI features like large language models and generative tools. To handle these advanced features, it will likely be powered by the A18 chip found in the iPhone 16, ensuring top-tier performance. While the SE 4 won’t feature the "Pro" A-series chip, the A18 (or possibly a binned version of it) should provide comparable performance to flagship models. This would not only make the SE 4 capable of running Apple’s AI tools but also ensure it remains competitive against budget Android phones with similar AI capabilities. (Apple)
5/6 Incorporating Apple Intelligence in the iPhone SE 4 could give it a significant edge over competing budget smartphones. While Google has already integrated AI features like Gemini into Android devices, Apple’s approach would ensure the SE 4 can handle the growing demand for on-device AI. The inclusion of the A18 chip will also make it more future-proof, providing a longer support cycle and enhanced performance over time. Given that the iPhone SE is often bought by users seeking a device that will last, Apple’s decision to use the latest chip helps ensure its longevity in a competitive market. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
6/6 Reports suggest that Apple is planning to release the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025, potentially alongside other major product announcements like the iPad 11 and M4 MacBook Air. With the current iPhone SE priced at $429, rumours indicate that the SE 4 will likely remain under the $500 mark, keeping it accessible while offering significant upgrades. Apple is expected to announce the device in March 2025, offering a more affordable entry point into the iPhone ecosystem while incorporating premium features such as the A18 chip and Apple Intelligence.
iPhone SE 4 camera features tipped ahead of March 2025 launch- All details
iPhone SE 4 camera features revealed, here’s what we know so far. (Apple)

Over the past few weeks, the iPhone SE 4 has been in talks due to leaked specifications and features. We have come across several leaks surrounding the smartphone's 14-like design, chipset, display, and more. Now, a new report has come forward which has revealed the camera specifications of the smartphone. While we already know that the iPhone SE 4 may feature a single rear camera, similar to its predecessor, however, the resolution and function were yet to be revealed. Therefore, know what the iPhone SE 4 camera would look like ahead of launch.

iPhone SE 4 camera features

According to a Korean supply chain report, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. In a separate report, it was also confirmed that the Korea-based LG Innotek will be the primary supplier for the rear camera module, whereas, Foxconn and Cowell Electronics will also be providing components for the camera module which is to be integrated into the iPhone SE 4. 

It is speculated that Apple may integrate the same 48MP camera technology and 12MP TrueDepth camera as the iPhone 16, allowing users to capture high-quality images with the affordable iPhone. However, the iPhone SE 4 will not come with an ultrawide angle camera. If the rumours are true, then it would be a big upgrade over the iPhone SE 3. 

iPhone SE 4 specifications and features

Based on previous leaks and rumours, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.06-inch OLED display with Face ID. The smartphone may look similar to the iPhone 14, however, the iPhone SE 4 may have a small notch on the front. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Apple's A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence. There are also rumours surrounding the Action button that will likely replace the mute button. The iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to be powered by an Apple-designed 5G chip, that will reduce the company's dependence on Qualcomm 5G chip. However, note that the above-mentioned specs are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we may have to wait till March 2025 to know what Apple has planned. 

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 15:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets