iPhone SE 4 camera features tipped ahead of March 2025 launch- All details

Over the past few weeks, the iPhone SE 4 has been in talks due to leaked specifications and features. We have come across several leaks surrounding the smartphone's 14-like design, chipset, display, and more. Now, a new report has come forward which has revealed the camera specifications of the smartphone. While we already know that the iPhone SE 4 may feature a single rear camera, similar to its predecessor, however, the resolution and function were yet to be revealed. Therefore, know what the iPhone SE 4 camera would look like ahead of launch.

iPhone SE 4 camera features

According to a Korean supply chain report, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. In a separate report, it was also confirmed that the Korea-based LG Innotek will be the primary supplier for the rear camera module, whereas, Foxconn and Cowell Electronics will also be providing components for the camera module which is to be integrated into the iPhone SE 4.

It is speculated that Apple may integrate the same 48MP camera technology and 12MP TrueDepth camera as the iPhone 16, allowing users to capture high-quality images with the affordable iPhone. However, the iPhone SE 4 will not come with an ultrawide angle camera. If the rumours are true, then it would be a big upgrade over the iPhone SE 3.

iPhone SE 4 specifications and features

Based on previous leaks and rumours, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.06-inch OLED display with Face ID. The smartphone may look similar to the iPhone 14, however, the iPhone SE 4 may have a small notch on the front. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Apple's A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence. There are also rumours surrounding the Action button that will likely replace the mute button. The iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to be powered by an Apple-designed 5G chip, that will reduce the company's dependence on Qualcomm 5G chip. However, note that the above-mentioned specs are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we may have to wait till March 2025 to know what Apple has planned.

