Latest Tech News Tech Tech News OpenAI Sora explained: How it is different from ChatGPT, and who can use it

OpenAI Sora explained: How it is different from ChatGPT, and who can use it

Imagine submitting an old photo of your great-grandfather and watching him walk, run, or bench press 100 kg. That's what Sora can do for you. Here, we explain the tech behind it.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 11:35 IST
OpenAI Sora explained: How it is different from ChatGPT, and who can use it
OpenAI Sora's explore feed showing a range of creations by users. (OpenAI)

OpenAI has finally launched Sora, its advanced text-to-video generator, making it available to the public. Just as you can generate thousands of words by submitting a quick prompt on ChatGPT, you can now generate videos by submitting prompts on Sora. However, its functionality goes beyond that—you can also upload images to bring them to life. Imagine submitting an old photo of your great-grandfather and watching him walk, run, or perform other actions. That's the level of innovation we are talking about here. That said, you may be wondering: how is Sora different from LLMs (Large Language Models) like GPT-4 that power ChatGPT, the technology behind Sora? What is it trained on? And most importantly, can everyone access Sora? We answer all these questions below—read on.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro tipped to cost a lot more, big reason for price hike is…

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

How Is Sora Different from Text-Based Large Language Models?

To begin with, Sora is a text-to-video AI model, while GPT is a Large Language Model. Despite their differences, the inputs they accept are somewhat similar, as GPT-4 is multimodal—it can process text, images, and even videos as inputs.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

For instance, with Sora, you can create a video of a mountain ridge by submitting a detailed prompt. You can specify whether the mountains should be snow-capped, whether the sun is shining, and other details. Furthermore, you can breathe life into an existing image by submitting it to Sora. In essence, Sora processes text, images, or videos as inputs and produces videos as outputs.

By contrast, GPT models only produce text outputs, even if you submit text or image inputs. This difference in output sets the two apart.

You might ask: Can ChatGPT or Google Gemini generate images? Aren't they powered by GPT-4 and Gemini, respectively? The answer is no. They rely on models like DALL-E 3 (OpenAI) and Imagen 3 (Google) for text-to-image generation.

Sora also has the ability to extend videos, either forwards or backwards in time, adding yet another dimension to its capabilities.

Also Read: iOS 18.2 release this week: iPhone users to get powerful AI features on…

How Was Sora Trained?

OpenAI claims that Sora was trained on videos and images of varying durations, resolutions, and aspect ratios. The company states that it uses a Transformer architecture, which processes space-time patches of video and image latent codes.

From a technical perspective, there is a significant difference in the approach. While text-to-video models like Sora are trained differently, large language models such as GPT-4o or other AI models from companies like Meta's Llama are typically trained on what we refer to as tokens.

However, instead of tokens, OpenAI employs a method called visual patches to train Sora. Essentially, it breaks videos into patches by compressing them into a lower-dimensional latent space. The representation is then decomposed into space-time patches for further processing.

Who Is Sora Available For?

Currently, Sora is not accessible to free users. This means you will need to purchase a subscription—either the OpenAI Plus subscription or the OpenAI Pro subscription.

The Plus subscription, which costs 2,000 in India, allows access to 50 Sora video generations per month. If you choose the Pro account, which costs $200, you can generate up to 500 fast video generations. However, opting for higher resolution reduces the number of generations available. If you are patient and willing to use the slower generation mode, you can enjoy unlimited video generations.

It is important to note that there is a cap on resolution, and videos can only be up to 20 seconds long. They are available in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios.

For specifics, OpenAI Plus (or ChatGPT Plus) users can generate videos at 480p resolution, with a limit of 50 videos. While 720p generation is possible, the resulting videos will be fewer in number.

That said, due to overwhelming demand, OpenAI is not currently allowing new signups for Sora. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that signups have been paused temporarily but will resume once demand stabilises. He assured users that OpenAI is doing its best to address these issues as quickly as possible. However, it may take some time before everyone gains access to Sora. If you do not get access soon, it is due to the high demand.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 11:35 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…
GTA 6 silence explained

GTA 6 silence explained: Former Rockstar dev reveals how fan theories fuel excitement and speculation
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
GTA Online Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets