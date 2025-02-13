iPhone SE 4 launch date: Apple’s mid-range Android killer likely to debut on February 19 event

Tim Cook has confirmed that a new Apple product will launch on 19th February, and it is widely expected to be the iPhone SE 4. Here’s what to expect from Apple’s “flagship killer.”

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 22:35 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch date: Apple’s mid-range Android killer likely to debut on February 19 event
Leaked renders of the iPhone SE 4 with the Spine Ultra Hybrid case on top. (Spigen)

The new iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch on February 19, based on what Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch” Alongside this, Cook shared an abstract teaser video. For those unfamiliar, Apple has been rumoured to be working on a new budget phone,the iPhone SE—which could be called the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e, according to reports. Here's  what we expect from the iPhone SE 4, based on reports so far. Read on.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Specifications

The major highlight of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be the Apple A18 chipset, the same one used in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. It is a 3nm chipset, slightly less powerful than the Apple A18 Pro found in the Pro models. Thanks to this powerful chipset, Apple is expected to introduce Apple Intelligence to the iPhone SE 4, making it the most affordable iPhone to feature Apple's AI capabilities.

The most noticeable changes in the iPhone SE 4 will be in its design and display. This time around, Apple is set to introduce a more refined and modern look. According to Mark Gurman, the design will resemble that of the iPhone 14.

Additionally, reports suggest that the display will be 6.1 inches—identical to that of the iPhone 16. However, unlike the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone SE 4 is not expected to feature the Dynamic Island. Instead, case makers have indicated that Apple will stick with the traditional notch seen since the iPhone X.

The build is expected to consist of glass and aluminium with flat edges. Leaks also suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will include the Action Button, which debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro and is now a staple of the iPhone 16 series. Furthermore, Apple is set to continue its transition to USB-C, replacing the Lightning port.

Speaking of cameras, the device is rumoured to feature a single 48MP sensor, potentially incorporating Apple's Fusion Camera technology. This could enable optical-quality zoom of up to 2x focal length.

Also Read: iPhone Fold incoming? Apple reportedly finds ‘ultra-thin glass' supplier

iPhone SE 4: Availability and Expected Price

According to current information from Apple, CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the iPhone SE 4 will launch on February 19. However, its availability for purchase remains uncertain for now. That said, based on Apple's usual trend, the device is likely to go on pre-order shortly after launch, with deliveries beginning a few days later.

As for pricing, reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could be priced between 50,000 and 60,000 in India, or around $499 in the US for the base model. However, these figures should be taken with a grain of salt until Apple makes an official announcement.

 

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 22:33 IST
Tags:
