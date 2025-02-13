iPhone Fold incoming? Apple reportedly finds ‘ultra-thin glass’ supplier

Apple has yet to release a foldable device, while Android manufacturers have been in the form factor for years. But now, a new report citing supply chain information has revealed that Apple's first device with a folding screen could launch as soon as the second half of next year, which is 2026. And for this, Apple has reportedly partnered with a Chinese manufacturer called Lens Technology for the supply of ultra-thin glass (UTG) for its foldable devices, as reported by The Elec.

Here's what we know about Apple's ultra-thin glass for its foldables

The report says that Lens Technology is expected to secure over 70 per cent of Apple's ultra-thin glass orders. The Chinese manufacturer has significant advantages in mass production and the financial capability to handle ultra-thin glass manufacturing. Alongside Lens Technology, Corning is expected to provide the raw material.

Lens Technology is also reportedly skilled at minimising side cracks and has expertise in glass etching technology. The report further states that the manufacturer is expected to expand its ultra-thin glass production line later in 2025 as it reportedly begins preparing panels for Apple's first foldable device, expected in 2026.

As for the display panel itself, Samsung Display is reportedly set to be the main supplier.

When is Apple's first foldable launching?

Reports so far, including insights from industry insiders like Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu, suggest that Apple could launch its first foldable device either in late 2026 or in 2027.

If this does happen, it would mean Apple is going to be more than half a decade late to the market compared to brands like Samsung, which has already released multiple generations of foldable devices. It remains to be seen how Apple will eventually compete with the likes of Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and even Huawei in the Chinese market, and whether it can catch up with the technology that Android OEMs have had for years.

