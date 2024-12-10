iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: OnePlus 13R may give a tough fight in mid-range segment

iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature a 48MP single rear camera. This could give the OnePlus 13R a distinct advantage in versatility, offering better zoom and wider shots.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 11:04 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: OnePlus 13R may give a tough fight in mid-range segment
iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring a single rear camera and a more budget-friendly build, the OnePlus 13R is tipped to offer a more premium design. (Apple)

iPhone SE 4, Apple's upcoming powerful AI-phone is poised to become a popular choice in the mid-range market. However, it faces stiff competition from other brands offering powerful smartphones at similar price points. One of the key challengers expected to enter the fray is the OnePlus 13R, which is set for release in January 2025.

iPhone SE 4 Design vs OnePlus 13R's Flagship Appeal

While the iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring a single rear camera and a more budget-friendly build, the OnePlus 13R is tipped to offer a more premium design. The upcoming OnePlus mid-ranger will resemble the flagship OnePlus 13, with a sleek circular camera layout and a triple-camera setup, adding a touch of flagship appeal to its mid-range status.

Performance: OnePlus 13R Gets a Major Boost

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13R is expected to pack a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is already being used in flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12. This powerful processor will ensure top-tier performance for the OnePlus 13R. In comparison, the iPhone SE 4 will feature Apple's A18 chip, which also powers the iPhone 16 series. While both phones are expected to deliver strong performance, the OnePlus 13R's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could provide an edge in certain tasks, particularly in gaming and multi-tasking.

Camera and Battery: The Key Differentiators

When it comes to photography, the OnePlus 13R is rumoured to come with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and possibly an ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature a 48MP single rear camera. This could give the OnePlus 13R a distinct advantage in versatility, offering better zoom and wider shots.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be equipped with a 6000mAh battery, significantly larger than the iPhone SE 4's, which is anticipated to have a smaller capacity than the iPhone 16 series. This could translate to longer usage for the OnePlus device, making it an attractive choice for power users.

With rivals like the OnePlus 13R, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, and Google Pixel 9a on the horizon, 2025 will be a competitive year in the mid-range smartphone market, offering consumers a wealth of choices.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 11:04 IST
Tags:
