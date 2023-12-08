iPhone SE 4 may pack iPhone 14 battery! Check what Apple has in store for fans

Apple consistently strives to ensure the iPhone SE series remains a cost-effective choice for consumers, and an intriguing development has emerged regarding the anticipated iPhone SE 4. The company is considering the reuse of the battery featured in the 2022 iPhone 14. Despite being last year's model, this battery boasts a significantly higher capacity compared to the preceding iPhone SE 3. With a battery capacity of 3,279 mAh, the iPhone 14 surpasses the iPhone SE 3's 2,018 mAh. While the SE 3 demonstrated a reasonably enduring battery life, it faced challenges against its contemporaries at the time. But its fast recharge feature excelled, reaching 61 percent in 30 minutes, outpacing the iPhone 14, which achieved 54 percent in the same timeframe expected due to its greater capacity.

It is unsurprising that Apple is contemplating the reuse of these batteries in the new design, as it presents a valid cost-cutting strategy in the phone's development. Despite rumors suggesting Apple has developed an enhanced thermal battery for the iPhone 16, such advancements are unlikely to extend to the SE model. The SE range caters to budget-conscious consumers, and incorporating a pricier battery could potentially inflate the cost, as reported by MacRumors. Also read: Apple to manufacture more than 50 mn iPhones, 25 pct of its annual global production in India

iPhone SE 4: Other Anticipated Upgrades

This battery reuse is just one of the several speculated upgrades for the forthcoming SE model. The phone is expected to ship with a USB-C charging port, aligning it with the broader Apple range. While this change may inconvenience some users, it simplifies the search for spare chargers as cables become more standardized.

Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature the Action button introduced in the iPhone 15, replacing the previous mute switch. This versatile button, with customizable functions in different apps, positions the SE 4 as part of the next generation, a feature currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

A reported upgrade to the iPhone SE 4's rear camera is anticipated- a single 48 MP rear camera. While a single camera may seem modest compared to other market options, it represents a substantial improvement over the SE's prior 12MP rear camera. Although the SE 4 may lack the ultrawide photo capabilities of the iPhone 14, these enhancements promise an improved photography experience.

The anticipated release of the iPhone SE 4 is slated for 2025, and it's crucial to note that this information is based on pre-production models, subject to potential changes influenced by various factors.