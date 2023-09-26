Icon

LAVA Blaze Pro 5G launched today; Check features, price and availability

Lava Blaze Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 super-fast processor.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 15:21 IST
One of the standout features of the Blaze Pro 5G is its immersive 6.78-inch 120 Hz display. (LAVA)

Are you in search of a Budget 5G smartphone with impressive features? If yes, then your search may have come to an end as Lava has announced the much-anticipated launch of its latest smartphone – the Lava Blaze Pro 5G. Lava is an Indian smartphone brand known for its affordable smartphones. Check what the new smartphone will offer in terms of specs and features as well as price:

Lava Blaze Pro 5G Specifications

Lava Blaze Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 super-fast processor. This 5G smartphone will be powered by Android 13 bloatware-free OS along with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM that can be expanded up to 16 GB.

Apart from this, Blaze Pro will feature a color-changing back panel. The smartphone will be available in two colors - Starry Night and Radiant Pearl.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One of the standout features of the Blaze Pro 5G is its immersive 6.78-inch 120 Hz display. Lava claims that this smartphone will deliver vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and sharp details, making it the perfect canvas for multimedia consumption, gaming, and productivity tasks.

Camera Setup

The Blaze Pro 5G will house a 50 MP dual rear camera with EIS support. The front camera comes with 8MP camera along with screen flash. The smartphone's advanced camera software further enhances images through AI-driven optimizations, making every shot picture-perfect.

Battery and Charging

Additionally, the smartphone houses a 5000 mAh battery that offers exceptional endurance, with 33W Type- C charger in the box for fast charging.

Free service at home

The Lava Blaze Pro 5G runs on Android 13, providing users with a seamless and intuitive interface. The Blaze Pro 5G will provide users with a clean and bloatware-free Android device along with ‘free service at home'. Customers can avail the service within the phone's warranty period.

Price and availability

You can buy Lava Blaze Pro 5G smartphone for Rs. 12499. It will be available across Lava's retail network as well as the online platform Amazon from October 3 onwards.

 

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 15:21 IST
