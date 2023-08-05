Lava Blaze Pro Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava Blaze Pro
Lava Blaze Pro (Glass Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50 MP AI Triple Camera| 2.3 Ghz Octa Core MTK Helio G37 |Side Fingerprint Sensor| Upto 7GB Expandable RAM
₹10,499
₹12,999
Buy Now
Lava Blaze Pro price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Lava Blaze Pro is Rs.10,499 on amazon.in.
Lava Blaze Pro price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Lava Blaze Pro is Rs.10,499 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.