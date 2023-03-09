Love the brand new yellow iPhone 14, 14 Plus? Pre-order it now THIS way

    Trending News

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 17:08 IST
    iPhone user? Reduce exposure to loud noise while using AirPods with THIS trick
    1/6 Nobody enjoys loud environmental noise while listening to their favorite songs or podcasts while on-the-go. But sometimes, that’s just the situation. But, if you are an iPhone user and own a pair of AirPods (any generation) or an AirPods Max headphone, then you can easily navigate through this issue. (Pexels)
    2/6 There are two modes in your AirPods. The first is transparency mode which lets you listen in to the ambient noises. This is handy in case you need to pay attention to what’s going around you. The other is Active Noise Cancellation which is helpful when you want to not listen to anything happening around you. (Unsplash)
    3/6 All you need to do is to go to Settings on your iPhone and then move through Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations. Turn Headphone Accomodations on. Once turned on, you can seamlessly navigate between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    4/6 To turn on Transparency mode using your iPhone, tap Transparency Mode, turn on Custom Transparency Mode, then turn on Ambient Noise Reduction. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation mode, go to Noise control and switch on Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    5/6 You can also toggle these controls directly through your audio device. When you're wearing both AirPods, press and hold the force sensor on either AirPod to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. You can customize which modes to switch between (Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Off) in Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. (Pexels)
    6/6 You can do the same using your Apple Watch. Simply tap the AirPlay icon while playing music through your watch. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency or Off to control between the settings.   (Pexels)
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can now be bought in a new Yellow colour. (Apple)

    Apple enthusiasts are in for a treat as Apple has recently taken the wraps of a new form of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models debuted last year with five colour options - Midnight, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and Purple. Now, there's one more option to choose from as Apple has introduced a new Yellow colour.

    The Yellow colour has not been seen on iPhones for some time now. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series had new shades of colours but not yellow, and the last time it was seen was with the iPhone 11. Apple announces one bonus colourway for its iPhones every year. Last year, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini got the green colour whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max received the Alpine Green colour.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Pre-order schedule

    With the introduction of this new colour midway through the iPhone's first year, Apple perhaps aims to boost sales of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models. And those looking to purchase this new colour option can pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus starting March 10 at 6:30 PM IST. Both iPhones will be available for purchase starting March 14, priced at Rs. 79900 and Rs. 89900 respectively.

    The yellow iPhone 14 models will be available to customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 60 other countries.

    Buyers of the iPhone 14 series will also receive free two years of Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite features which are currently available in Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the U.K., and the U.S., with rollout in several other countries later this month. Moreover, customers who purchase iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will receive three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription.

    Reasons to buy iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus

    The iPhone 14 has a large 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 14 Plus has an even larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both phones are powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which features a 5-core GPU and a 6-core CPU. They also feature a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Both iPhones come equipped with new built-in features such as an emergency SOS system via satellite and a crash detection system.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 16:37 IST
    Love the brand new yellow iPhone 14, 14 Plus? Pre-order it now THIS way
