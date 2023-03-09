Love the brand new yellow iPhone 14, 14 Plus? Pre-order it now THIS way

Apple enthusiasts are in for a treat as Apple has recently taken the wraps of a new form of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models debuted last year with five colour options - Midnight, Starlight, Product RED, Blue, and Purple. Now, there's one more option to choose from as Apple has introduced a new Yellow colour.

The Yellow colour has not been seen on iPhones for some time now. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series had new shades of colours but not yellow, and the last time it was seen was with the iPhone 11. Apple announces one bonus colourway for its iPhones every year. Last year, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini got the green colour whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max received the Alpine Green colour.

Pre-order schedule

With the introduction of this new colour midway through the iPhone's first year, Apple perhaps aims to boost sales of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models. And those looking to purchase this new colour option can pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus starting March 10 at 6:30 PM IST. Both iPhones will be available for purchase starting March 14, priced at Rs. 79900 and Rs. 89900 respectively.

The yellow iPhone 14 models will be available to customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 60 other countries.

Buyers of the iPhone 14 series will also receive free two years of Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite features which are currently available in Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the U.K., and the U.S., with rollout in several other countries later this month. Moreover, customers who purchase iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will receive three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription.

Reasons to buy iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 has a large 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 14 Plus has an even larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both phones are powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which features a 5-core GPU and a 6-core CPU. They also feature a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Both iPhones come equipped with new built-in features such as an emergency SOS system via satellite and a crash detection system.