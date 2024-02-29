New Samsung Galaxy A15 5G variant rolled out! Check price and specs now

Samsung has just expanded its Galaxy A15 5G lineup with the introduction of a new storage variant. Priced attractively at INR 17999, the latest variant offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing consumers with more options to choose from. This addition complements the existing 8GB+256GB and 8GB+128GB storage variants, further enriching the Galaxy A15 5G series.

The Galaxy A15 5G series is the successor to the highly acclaimed Galaxy A14 5G, which held the title of India's top-selling 5G smartphone in 2023, as reported by Counterpoint Research. This new addition underscores Samsung's commitment to delivering innovative technology at affordable prices, catering to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

Samsung Galaxy A15: All about it

Featuring Samsung's signature design language, the Galaxy A15 5G boasts a sleek plastic back panel with a haze finish, exuding a premium aesthetic. The device incorporates a unique key island design on the side panel and a flat linear camera housing, enhancing grip and usability.

Equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy A15 5G offers immersive viewing experiences with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and reduced blue light emissions for enhanced eye comfort. The device sports a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS (Video Digital Image Stabilization) for clear and steady video capture, along with a 13MP front camera for stunning selfies.

In terms of security, the Galaxy A15 5G features the Knox Security platform, offering robust protection for user data with features like Auto Blocker, Privacy Dashboard, and Samsung Passkey. The device also incorporates the Knox Vault chipset, ensuring the security of sensitive information stored on the device.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, the Galaxy A15 5G delivers smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. With a massive 5000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging, the device offers long-lasting battery life and quick charging for uninterrupted usage.

The Galaxy A15 5G comes with a range of exciting features, including Voice Focus for crystal-clear calls and Quick Share for seamless file sharing across devices. Additionally, the device supports Samsung Wallet for convenient storage of IDs and payment information.

