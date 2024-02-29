 New Samsung Galaxy A15 5G variant rolled out! Check price and specs now | Mobile News

New Samsung Galaxy A15 5G variant rolled out! Check price and specs now

Samsung has introduced a new storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A15 5G smartphone, offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage at an attractive price of INR 17999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 19:15 IST
Galaxy A15 5G
Featuring a sleek design, the the Galaxy A15 5G promises a powerful performance, and advanced security features. (Samsung)
Galaxy A15 5G
Featuring a sleek design, the the Galaxy A15 5G promises a powerful performance, and advanced security features. (Samsung)

Samsung has just expanded its Galaxy A15 5G lineup with the introduction of a new storage variant. Priced attractively at INR 17999, the latest variant offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing consumers with more options to choose from. This addition complements the existing 8GB+256GB and 8GB+128GB storage variants, further enriching the Galaxy A15 5G series.

The Galaxy A15 5G series is the successor to the highly acclaimed Galaxy A14 5G, which held the title of India's top-selling 5G smartphone in 2023, as reported by Counterpoint Research. This new addition underscores Samsung's commitment to delivering innovative technology at affordable prices, catering to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

Also read: Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung Galaxy A15: All about it

Featuring Samsung's signature design language, the Galaxy A15 5G boasts a sleek plastic back panel with a haze finish, exuding a premium aesthetic. The device incorporates a unique key island design on the side panel and a flat linear camera housing, enhancing grip and usability.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy A15 5G offers immersive viewing experiences with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and reduced blue light emissions for enhanced eye comfort. The device sports a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS (Video Digital Image Stabilization) for clear and steady video capture, along with a 13MP front camera for stunning selfies.

In terms of security, the Galaxy A15 5G features the Knox Security platform, offering robust protection for user data with features like Auto Blocker, Privacy Dashboard, and Samsung Passkey. The device also incorporates the Knox Vault chipset, ensuring the security of sensitive information stored on the device.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, the Galaxy A15 5G delivers smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. With a massive 5000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging, the device offers long-lasting battery life and quick charging for uninterrupted usage.

The Galaxy A15 5G comes with a range of exciting features, including Voice Focus for crystal-clear calls and Quick Share for seamless file sharing across devices. Additionally, the device supports Samsung Wallet for convenient storage of IDs and payment information.

Also, read other top stories today:

Navigation becomes easy! Google Maps Glanceable directions update is rolling out to users and it provides new, easy-to-use navigation features. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Google Gemini under scrutiny! After Google Gemini sparked a racism row, CEO Sundar Pichai had some tough things to say. Read Sundar Pichai's tough talk to staff here.

Google's shoddy job! Google has a chronic habit of dashing off half-baked AI products and neglecting safety checks. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 19:15 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News New Samsung Galaxy A15 5G variant rolled out! Check price and specs now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets