Nothing Phone (1) tastes Android 13, company promises one BIG surprise

Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most hyped smartphones of 2022 and one of the most awaited development on it was the Android 13 update. Nothing has been testing Android 13 since a few months and now, the company thinks it has squashed all bugs and offered gains in areas that matter to most customers. The Phone (1) users who were testing the beta version of Android 13 will now be getting the stable update first.

Nothing OS 1.5.2 is now rolling out as the stable Android 13 update but with an older Android security patch. Users will get all the benefits of Android 13 along with some feature additions from Nothing. The update only weighs 157MB for these beta users but you can expect the package for regular users to weigh in GBs. Nothing is yet to announce the tentative dates by which all users get the update.

Nothing Phone (1) gets Android 13

The Android 13 update brings several new features and improvements for the Phone (1). The Weather app is a new addition in this build. Users will able to customise the homescreen app icons with colour accents, plus one can customise lockscreen shortcuts, and create new shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls and wallet. The Glyph soundpack gets more ringtone and notification sounds.

Users can directly scan a QR code in the Camera app, select language preferences for different apps, a new look for Media Control, Improved volume settings panel, improved Game Mode light notifications, and smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.

Privacy and safety also get improvements. Users will get an alert when an app accesses the clipboard. There is a new Personal Safety app, a new Photo Picker, nearby Wi-Fi devices permission, and select media permission.

Additionally, users should also see improvements in performance. Standby power consumption has also improved by 51 percent, thereby increasing battery life. Apps now start 50 percent faster than before.