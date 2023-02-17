    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Nothing Phone (1) tastes Android 13, company promises one BIG surprise

    Nothing Phone (1) is getting the stable Android 13 update. Company promises major gains in battery life.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 17:06 IST
    Nothing Phone (1) First Look: Good time to be a smartphone fan
    image caption
    1/7 Nothing Phone (1) carries a signature transparent design theme on the rear. You get to see some of the components along with the Glyph LED lights. You can get the phone in white and black colours. The sides are also flat, just like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Nothing Phone (1) boots Nothing OS out of the box based on Android 12. Nothing OS is free of pre-loaded third-party apps and bloatware, as well as ads. This is a very clean version of Android. Nothing promises three Android OS updates and four years of security patches. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Phone (1)
    3/7 The rear and front are covered with Gorilla Glass 5, and the whole body is rated IP52 water resistant.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/7 The Glyph LED lights are synced with the pre-loaded ringtones. There is also a “Flip to Glyph” mode that silences the ringer and only uses the lights to notify when the phone is kept face down.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/7 Nothing Phone (1) also gets an Always On Display functionality with a single clock style.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 The Nothing Phone (1) features a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera and a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultra-wide/macro camera. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/7 The Nothing Phone (1) also features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also gets support for an in-display fingerprint sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Phone (1)
    View all Images
    Nothing Phone (1) is still available with a big discount on Flipkart.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most hyped smartphones of 2022 and one of the most awaited development on it was the Android 13 update. Nothing has been testing Android 13 since a few months and now, the company thinks it has squashed all bugs and offered gains in areas that matter to most customers. The Phone (1) users who were testing the beta version of Android 13 will now be getting the stable update first.

    Nothing OS 1.5.2 is now rolling out as the stable Android 13 update but with an older Android security patch. Users will get all the benefits of Android 13 along with some feature additions from Nothing. The update only weighs 157MB for these beta users but you can expect the package for regular users to weigh in GBs. Nothing is yet to announce the tentative dates by which all users get the update.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Nothing Phone (1) gets Android 13

    The Android 13 update brings several new features and improvements for the Phone (1). The Weather app is a new addition in this build. Users will able to customise the homescreen app icons with colour accents, plus one can customise lockscreen shortcuts, and create new shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls and wallet. The Glyph soundpack gets more ringtone and notification sounds.

    Users can directly scan a QR code in the Camera app, select language preferences for different apps, a new look for Media Control, Improved volume settings panel, improved Game Mode light notifications, and smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.

    Privacy and safety also get improvements. Users will get an alert when an app accesses the clipboard. There is a new Personal Safety app, a new Photo Picker, nearby Wi-Fi devices permission, and select media permission.

    Additionally, users should also see improvements in performance. Standby power consumption has also improved by 51 percent, thereby increasing battery life. Apps now start 50 percent faster than before.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 17:06 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Nothing Phone (1) tastes Android 13, company promises one BIG surprise
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views