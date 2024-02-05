 OnePlus 11 and 12 to join AI race with update! Know what’s coming | Mobile News

OnePlus 11 and 12 to join AI race with update! Know what’s coming

OnePlus 11 and 12 may get AI features in the upcoming ColorOS update. Check out what the company is planning.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 05 2024, 09:55 IST
Check upcoming AI features that may be coming to OnePlus 11 and 12. (OnePlus)

Many leading smartphone makers have introduced AI-powered features to their smartphones including Google and Samsung. While Apple is rumored to developing generative AI tools, OnePlus is one step ahead and is reportedly, all set to join the AI race. In a recent leak, it is reported that OnePlus a leading smartphone brand is planning to introduce AI features to its premium models, OnePlus 11 and 12. While users were expecting the AI features to be announced with the OnePlus 12 launch, however, no major integration was provided. But things have changed. Now, check out what the company is planning to bring AI features to its smartphones.

OnePlus AI features

According to an X post shared by Mishaal Rahman, there are reports that OnePlus China is getting a new software update that will include AI features. The ColorOS update was first seen in the OnePlus 11 models and some users also spotted the AI features on the Oneplus 12 devices. The source shared a screenshot of the software update which included various AI features.

Rahmaan pointed out several AI features to the OnePlus 11 such as Al Summariser, AIGC Remover which will be used for photo editing, Article summaries, Breeno Touch to recognize onscreen content, and more. These are some of the entry-level AI features that OnePlus is integrating into its devices, however, it is far away from competing with Samsung and Google features. With AI features, OnePlus 11 and 12 are getting additional smartphone features to improve the user experience. Rahmaan said, “The update brings the version to PHB110_14.0.0.403(CN01) and also adds a few other features, like a new "device motion & orientation" permission, the ability to use fingerprint unlock without waking up the screen, the ability to show the screen recording indicator in either a floating window or in the status bar, and the ability to control QQ Music on the AOD.” As of now, it is unsure when these updates will globally roll out and if they will be coming to the other flagship smartphones of the brand.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 09:50 IST
