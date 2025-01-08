OnePlus officially launched the OnePlus 13 series in India, yesterday, on January 7, featuring the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. As expected, the OnePlus 13 is the true flagship, while the OnePlus 13R is a more affordable option, featuring slightly less powerful hardware and some strategic trade-offs. Both phones deliver great value, and for many users, the OnePlus 13R may suffice without the need to opt for the flagship model. In this comparison, we'll help you decide which one suits your needs best.

Performance and Battery

The major distinction lies in the processors. The OnePlus 13 is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the OnePlus 13R runs on last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Despite the generational difference, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is no slouch. In synthetic benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Elite outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but in real-world usage, both devices offer smooth and reliable performance.

The OnePlus 13R comes with 12GB of RAM as standard, which enhances multitasking, along with a 120Hz AMOLED display. However, gamers might prefer the OnePlus 13 due to its superior performance, particularly in demanding games like Genshin Impact.

In terms of battery, both phones are equipped with 6000mAh batteries. The OnePlus 13 supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, while the OnePlus 13R supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. As such, the OnePlus 13 has a slight edge thanks to its faster charging options.

Camera

The cameras mark a significant difference between the two models. The OnePlus 13 features Hasselblad-tuned optics with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens offering up to 120x digital zoom. It also has a 32MP front camera.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R includes a 50MP wide lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. The front camera is 16MP.

Display and Design

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED LTPO panel with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits, offering a pixel density of 510 PPI. The OnePlus 13R, meanwhile, has a slightly smaller 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with similar similar brightness and refresh rate but a lower resolution, resulting in 450 PPI.

Both phones now feature flat sides and displays, aligning with industry design trends. However, the OnePlus 13 stands out with premium materials like a vegan leather back in the Midnight Ocean colour variant. Other colour options include Black Eclipse and Arctic Dawn. The OnePlus 13R comes in two colours: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 has an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, while the OnePlus 13R is rated IP65.

Software and Features

Both models run on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and are guaranteed four years of major Android updates (up to Android 19) and six years of security patches. They also include several AI-driven features, such as AI Intelligent Search, Google Gemini AI, AI Boost, Reflection Eraser, and more.

OnePlus has also introduced differences in biometrics, with the OnePlus 13 featuring an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, while the OnePlus 13R retains an optical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 13 supports USB 3.2 Gen 1, while the OnePlus 13R comes with a USB 2.0 Type-C port. Both models support dual Nano SIM slots.

Verdict

If having the latest internals, the fastest processor, or the best cameras isn't your top priority, and you simply want a reliable phone with long-term software support and a premium design, the OnePlus 13R makes a compelling choice. However, if budget isn't a concern and you're after cutting-edge performance and features, the OnePlus 13 remains true to OnePlus' legacy.