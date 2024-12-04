OnePlus 13R specification tipped ahead of January 2025 launch- Here’s everything we know so far

Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the OnePlus 13R have been shared, giving hopes for a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 12R. Several leaks have revealed the smartphone's performance and features, showcasing what OnePlus may reveal during the January 2025 launch. Now, the full specifications of OnePlus 13R have been leaked online including display, processor, RAM, camera, and others. Therefore, if you are waiting for the OnePlus 13R launch in India, then know about what it has to offer in the mid-range smartphone market.

OnePlus 13R specification and features (Leaked)



According to 91Mobiles report in collaboration with OnLeaks, the OnePlus 13R is tipped for several upgrades and improvements ahead of launch. Reportedly, the smartphone will likely come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 12R. However, we may see some upgrades in the peak brightness levels.OnePlus may use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for the 13R as spotted earlier in the Geekbench database. The tipster also highlighted that it may come in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but there could be additional storage options as well.

In terms of camera upgrades, the OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a triple-camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP secondary lens, and another 50MP camera. On the front, it is expected to feature a 16 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. However, OnePlus seems to reduce the charging speed in comparison to the OnePlus 12R's 120W charger.

Lastly, the smartphone may run on OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15. The report also revealed that it may offer Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and infrared remote control. The OnePlus 13R is expected to be revealed in two colour options: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

However, to confirm these specifications, we may have to wait till the launch of the OnePlus Ace 5 which is globally known as the OnePlus 13R. Therefore, the design and specifications are mostly the same.

