iPhone SE 4: Expected features, design changes, release date, and key upgrades to know

Apple's next iPhone SE model is generating significant interest, even as the iPhone 16 has just launched. Speculation about the iPhone SE 4 has been increasing, with sources hinting at a potential release in early 2025. The iPhone SE has followed a unique release pattern, with the previous models launched in 2016, 2020, and 2022. The upcoming version is expected to be the first major update in three years.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Design Changes

Rumours suggest the new iPhone SE will adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, ditching the home button and smaller screen size that defined earlier models. There is a clear opportunity for Apple to upgrade the SE's offerings, particularly in areas where the 2022 model fell short, such as the lack of night mode and an outdated design. In contrast, rivals like Google and Samsung have introduced impressive features in their budget phones, narrowing the gap between budget and premium devices.

More about Apple iPhone SE 4 Apple iPhone SE 4 White

White 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.1 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple's Foldable future- Know how

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Reports from Bloomberg and other reliable sources suggest that Apple may unveil the new iPhone SE in March 2025, with mass production beginning in December 2024. This timeline aligns with previous iPhone SE releases and builds on industry predictions. Speculation about the design has shifted, with earlier expectations of a full-screen model similar to the iPhone XR being replaced by ideas of a more modern, streamlined appearance.

Also read: Vivo X200, X200 Pro India launch on December 12: Here's what to expect

iPhone SE 4: Performance and Camera Enhancements (Expected)

The new iPhone SE is likely to feature a processor similar to those in Apple's flagship models. The current iPhone SE uses the same chip as the iPhone 13, but the next version may include the latest chip, enabling advanced features like improved Siri capabilities and enhanced photo editing. The device might also see a shift to a larger 6.1-inch display, moving away from the 4.7-inch screen of the current model, and potentially adopting an OLED display for richer colours and better contrast.

Expect improvements in battery life as well. The next SE may sport a larger battery, offering better video playback time compared to the current version. Camera upgrade are also likely, with rumours suggesting a 48-megapixel camera, similar to the ones in the iPhone 15 and 16.

Also read: OnePlus 13 confirmed to launch in India in January 2025: Here's what we know so far

Face ID and USB-C Connectivity

Other potential updates include Face ID replacing the Touch ID sensor and the introduction of USB-C connectivity, aligning the SE with Apple's broader shift seen in the iPhone 15 series. There's also speculation about an Action button, a feature already available in the iPhone 16. However, until Apple confirms the details, fans will have to wait for official announcements.