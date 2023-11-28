Organize your Samsung Galaxy S23 home screen experience with Stacked Widgets, Know how to

Icon

Organize your Samsung Galaxy S23 home screen experience with Stacked Widgets

The stacked widget feature provides a cleaner and more organized user interface to the home screen of the Samsung Galaxy S23. Know how to use it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 13:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
To create stacked widgets in Samsung Galaxy S23, you can tap and hold the existing widget on the home screen and select “Create stack.” ( HT Tech)

Samsung's One UI 5.0 has introduced various features to enhance the user experience and improve quality of life. One standout feature is the introduction of widget stacks. This innovative feature allows users to clean up their home screen widgets to add a minimalist look, which feels cleaner to look at and more organized to use. If you own the Samsung Galaxy S23, or any Samsung smartphone that supports the latest OS, and you haven't used this One UI 5.0 feature before, you can follow these steps to use stacked widgets in it.

1. Adding Widgets to the Home Screen:

To start using stacked widgets on your Samsung Galaxy S23 or the Samsung phone of your choice, long press on an empty area of your home screen or pinch the home screen. Access the "Widgets" option and select the desired widget to add. Resize it according to your preferences. Do note that you cannot surpass the widget's limitations.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. How stacked widgets work?

It is important to keep in mind that all future widgets you intend to stack will be automatically resized to fit the same area as the original widget. The first widget you place on the home screen leads to the size parameter for all subsequent stacked widgets.

Initiating Stacking:

To create stacked widgets, tap and hold the existing widget on the home screen. A menu will appear; select "Create stack" to begin the stacking process.

Selecting Widgets:

Choose the widgets you want to stack and tap "Add." This will allow you to combine various Samsung and third-party widgets and it will create a customized and concise experience on your home screen.

Adding More Widgets:

You can expand your stacked widget by long-tapping the widget and selecting "Edit stack." Here, you can add more widgets to the stack and decide whether you want the stack to rotate between widgets automatically.

You can also experiment with different widgets, and rearrange them within the stack according to your needs. This flexibility ensures a personalized and dynamic home screen for your Samsung Galaxy S23.

Stacked widgets offer users a seamless and organized way to access information. By following these simple steps, you can create a visually appealing and efficient home screen experience on your Samsung Galaxy S23.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 13:36 IST
