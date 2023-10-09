Pixel 8 too pricey, will Google launch a budget Pixel phone?

Google has recently launched its Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the much-anticipated Pixel Watch 2, during the Made by Google event 2023. After the grand launch of these premium products. People are now hoping for a budget friendly Pixel Phone from Google. However, a recent report suggests otherwise. Take a look at what reports say:

Will there be a budget-Pixel phone?

The Google Pixel fans who are waiting for a budget friendly Pixel phone, will have to wait more. According to a recent report by Android Police, Nanda Ramachandran, the VP of Google Mobile Business told Austria-based newspaper Der Standard that the company has no plans to venture into the sub-$200 smartphone segment, expressing concerns about compromising on essential features.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Ramachandran explained that creating a low-cost Pixel device would require too many compromises. Google's commitment to incorporating cutting-edge AI capabilities, robust camera systems, and a top-tier security framework into their devices makes it challenging to offer a budget-friendly alternative without sacrificing quality.

One significant factor influencing Google's decision is their pledge to provide an unprecedented seven years of software and security updates for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. This far surpasses industry standards and ensures users have the latest features and security protections for an extended period.

Google Pixel 8a

While some may hope for a more affordable Pixel option, there is optimism surrounding the upcoming Pixel 8a expected to debut in mid-2024. The Pixel 7a, released earlier in the year, received praise for narrowing the gap between the A-Series and standard Pixel models by offering impressive performance without compromising on features.

Although the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro come with a $100 price increase compared to their predecessors, the added hardware improvements and AI capabilities justify the higher price point. This price hike could also potentially affect the Pixel 8a next year, reflecting the enhanced features expected in the mid-range device.

Ramachandran emphasized Google's plans to expand the Pixel series into more markets across Europe and Asia, aiming to boost brand recognition and sales. While the Pixel 7a starts at $499, there may be limited room to reduce the price further without sacrificing the quality and features that users have come to expect from Google's Pixel lineup.

Google's commitment to quality, long-term support, and the integration of advanced AI capabilities make it unlikely to launch any budget- Pixel smartphone in the near future.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!