Price cut alert! Astounding 25% discount rolled out on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Here is how you can save a huge amount when you purchase the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 17:07 IST
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
View all Images
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is a stylish smartphone. (Divya / HT Tech )

Amazon is offering a huge price cut on iQOO Z6 Lite so if you are planning to buy a smartphone with desirable features at a lower price than this Amazon deal is a suitable one for you. Before you read this deal in detail read why you should consider buying this iQOO Z6 Lite smartphone.

iQOO Z6 Lite specs:

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G offers an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor it allows you to level up your performance with confidence through its efficient 6nm Process. It also gives a longer usage time with 5000mAh Battery with which it offers Music Payback Time of 127 Hours, Social Media of 21.6 hours, OTT Streaming of 14.5 hours and Gaming of 8.3 hours and much more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Smartphone comes with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and a 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera and an 8MP front camera. With the handset you also get a Charger, Type-C USB Cable, Warranty Card, Quick Start Guide, SIM Eject Tool, Phone Protective Case inside the box. This product is available in two different standard colours that are Mystic Night and Steller Green which makes it look more stylish and splendid. Amazon is offering a huge discount on thisiQOO smartphone. Check out the below mentioned ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Discount:

As per Amazon the original retail price of iQOO Z6 Lite is Rs. 19,999. And on this it is offering a 25 percent discount. With this initial discount the price of the smartphone has been reduced to Rs.14,999.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering exchange deals and bank offers which make the deal more delightful. You get up to Rs.14150 off via an exchange offer. However, the discounted amount on exchange depends on the resale value of the old smartphone that you trade-in.

Bank Offers:

Amazon also offers bank offers such as 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.1000.

 

 

B07WHSR1NR-1

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 17:06 IST
