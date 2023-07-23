Price Cut Alert! Get 27% discount on Samsung Galaxy M13

Get Samsung Galaxy M13 with an amazing discount on Amazon; Check out the deal now before it closes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 13:47 IST
Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
Samsung Galaxy S22
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
Samsung Galaxy S22
2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M13
3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M13 Series
View all Images
Galaxy M13 can be yours priced at just Rs. 10999. (Samsung)

If you are looking to buy a smartphone that costs less than Rs. 12000, but don't want to compromise with features and style then this Amazon deal is for you. Yes, you read that right! Amazon brings you the opportunity to buy a Samsung smartphone with a huge price cut. Amazon is offering a heavy discount on Samsung Galaxy M13. Read here to know why you should buy Samsung Galaxy M13.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specs:

The Galaxy M13 comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 128GB internal memory which can be expanded to 1 TB. The Device has a triple setup Camera - 50MP+5MP+2MP. It also packs a 6.6 inch display.Samsung Galaxy M13 is available in two different storage capacities: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The product is available in six different colours such as Aqua Green, Brown, Dark Blue, Light Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown. Amazon is offering a huge discount on this Samsung smartphone. Check out the below mentioned ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 27 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy M13 making its price fall unexpectedly low. With the initial discount available you can buy Galaxy M13 for just Rs. 10999 instead of Rs. 14999.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is currently offering an exchange discount of Rs.10400 on trading your old smartphone. You need to keep this in mind that the exchange discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. While you also need to verify your Pin code to know the availability of exchange offers in your area.

Bank offers:

Amazon is offering several bank discounts making the deal more delightful to you. Here we enlisting the bank offers available:

1. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 8000

2. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000

3. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 13:47 IST
Home Mobile News Price Cut Alert! Get 27% discount on Samsung Galaxy M13
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets