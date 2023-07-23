Price Cut Alert! Get 27% discount on Samsung Galaxy M13

If you are looking to buy a smartphone that costs less than Rs. 12000, but don't want to compromise with features and style then this Amazon deal is for you. Yes, you read that right! Amazon brings you the opportunity to buy a Samsung smartphone with a huge price cut. Amazon is offering a heavy discount on Samsung Galaxy M13. Read here to know why you should buy Samsung Galaxy M13.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specs:

The Galaxy M13 comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 128GB internal memory which can be expanded to 1 TB. The Device has a triple setup Camera - 50MP+5MP+2MP. It also packs a 6.6 inch display.Samsung Galaxy M13 is available in two different storage capacities: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The product is available in six different colours such as Aqua Green, Brown, Dark Blue, Light Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown. Amazon is offering a huge discount on this Samsung smartphone. Check out the below mentioned ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 27 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy M13 making its price fall unexpectedly low. With the initial discount available you can buy Galaxy M13 for just Rs. 10999 instead of Rs. 14999.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is currently offering an exchange discount of Rs.10400 on trading your old smartphone. You need to keep this in mind that the exchange discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. While you also need to verify your Pin code to know the availability of exchange offers in your area.

Bank offers:

Amazon is offering several bank discounts making the deal more delightful to you. Here we enlisting the bank offers available:

1. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 8000

2. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000

3. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000