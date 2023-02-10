Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition launched! Check price, specs, more

Realme has launched the special Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition in India. The design is the main focus of this special smartphone and the back panel boasts Coca-Cola's iconic red colour and branding. Even the dual-camera setup is outlined in red colour, while the left side has a black colour tone. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is packaged in a special set that includes the charger and cable, along with some special gifts to celebrate the collaboration between the two brands. The box includes stickers and a SIM ejector pin which is designed just like a can opener of coke. Here's everything that you need to know about the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition specs and features

The Coca-Cola edition has the same specifications as the standard Realme 10 Pro launched earlier in India in December, except for the design and new theme which matches the Coca-Cola aesthetics. For example, you can choose icons and an official Coca-Cola ringtone.

Performance is based on the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 33W wired charging out-of-the-box. It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it boasts a 108MP rear camera sensor along with a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie sensor.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition price and availability

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is priced at Rs. 20999 in India for the 8GB RAM option. Its limited-time flash sale begins today in India through Realme channels, so you need to hurry to nab it. It is important to note that the original Realme 10 Pro has a starting price of Rs. 18999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

After this, the first sale will begin on 14th February at 12:00 PM.