    Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition launched! Check price, specs, more

    Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition has been launched in India with special in-box accessories and a unique design. How much does it cost? Know all here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 10 2023, 14:10 IST
    Samsung Galaxy M04, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco M4 5G, Vivo Y35: 5 feature-packed smartphones
    Samsung Galaxy M04
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy M04: The Galaxy M04 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes with up to 8GB RAM along with RAM Plus feature. The phone features a 5000mAh battery and sports a 6.5 inch display. The device supports a dual rear camera setup (13MP+2MP) along with a 5MP front camera. The all new Samsung Galaxy M04 is available at an effective price of Rs. 8499 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 9499 for 4GB+128GB variant. Also, the phone comes in two colour options – Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue. (Samsung)
    image caption
    2/5 Realme 10 Pro 5G: The all-new Realme 10 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 18999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, the phone features 1 mm Ultra-Slim side bezels and comes with a great display, camera, and battery performance at a pocket friendly price. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is available in three colour options Hyperspace Gold, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter and two variants, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. (Realme)
    image caption
    3/5 Poco M4 5G: The smartphone comes with a plastic back with an In-Cell IPS Dot Display offering a 90Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Powered by a 5000mAh battery that runs all day long, the Poco M4 offers 2 variants, 4GB +64 GB and 6GB +128 GB. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa processor, the phone offers great overall usage experience. Along with 6.58 inch FHD+ Screen 90Hz Smart Display offers you a great viewing experience. The Poco M4 5G is available at Rs. 16999 on Amazon, and Flipkart and offline stores near you. (Poco)
    image caption
    4/5 Vivo Y35: The smartphone is powered by SDM 680 and comes with an 8GB+8GB extended RAM along with 128GB Storage. The phone is equipped with features like capacitive multi-touch and numerous screen modes. It houses a 5000mAh battery and gets a 6.58-inch display. The device is equipped with a 16MP front camera along with a 50MP + 2MP rear camera. The Vivo Y35 comes in two trendy colours - Agate Black and Dawn Gold and is available at Rs. 18999 on the Vivo website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. (Vivo)
    image caption
    5/5 Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus: The phone comes with a rear 108MP Wide Camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It gets a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display and is powered by Snapdragon 695 Processor and offers a capable 5000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is priced at Rs. 19999 and is available in 3 variants, 6GB +128 GB, 8 GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB on Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi official website and offline stores. (Xiaomi)
    Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition
    View all Images
    Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is available today. (Realme)

    Realme has launched the special Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition in India. The design is the main focus of this special smartphone and the back panel boasts Coca-Cola's iconic red colour and branding. Even the dual-camera setup is outlined in red colour, while the left side has a black colour tone. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is packaged in a special set that includes the charger and cable, along with some special gifts to celebrate the collaboration between the two brands. The box includes stickers and a SIM ejector pin which is designed just like a can opener of coke. Here's everything that you need to know about the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition.

    Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition specs and features

    The Coca-Cola edition has the same specifications as the standard Realme 10 Pro launched earlier in India in December, except for the design and new theme which matches the Coca-Cola aesthetics. For example, you can choose icons and an official Coca-Cola ringtone.

    Performance is based on the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 33W wired charging out-of-the-box. It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it boasts a 108MP rear camera sensor along with a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie sensor.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition price and availability

    The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is priced at Rs. 20999 in India for the 8GB RAM option. Its limited-time flash sale begins today in India through Realme channels, so you need to hurry to nab it. It is important to note that the original Realme 10 Pro has a starting price of Rs. 18999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

    After this, the first sale will begin on 14th February at 12:00 PM.

    First Published Date: 10 Feb, 14:09 IST
