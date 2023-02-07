 Realme 10 Pro 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 10 Pro 5G 8GB RAM

    Realme 10 Pro 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 10 Pro 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 10 Pro 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    Realme Phones Prices in India

    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme 10 Pro 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 639 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 29 minutes
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F1.75
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • ISO-CELL
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • F2.45
    Design
    • 190 grams
    • 163.7 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 74.2 mm
    • Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, Nebula Blue
    Display
    • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
    • 89.76 %
    • 20:9
    • 392 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 680 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 93.76 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • 10 Pro 8GB RAM
    • Android v13
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 16, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.165 W/kg, Body: 0.465 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • 8 GB
    • 31.0 s
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • Adreno 619
    Smart TV Features
    • 108 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 106 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
