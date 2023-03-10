    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Realme C55, clone of iPhone 14 Pro, launched; know what's special

    Realme has unveiled the first Android smartphone that has an Apple iPhone14 Pro Dynamic Island-like feature. Know what is special.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 17:56 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro in photos: First look at this revolutionary design
    iPhone 14 Pro
    1/5 The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display. The iPhone 14 Pro also has Apple’s ProMotion display technology offering 120Hz refresh rate, the highest refresh rate ever seen in an iPhone. Apple promises up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. (Apple)
    image caption
    2/5 For the first time since the launch of iPhone X, Apple has heavily revamped the design of the iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro features an all-new notch with a punch hole and pill shaped cutout in front housing all the sensors as well as the front camera. (Apple)
    image caption
    3/5 The iPhone 14 Pro is powered by Apple’s new A16 Bionic chipset which offers blazing fast performance while maintaining high energy efficiency. Last year’s A15 Bionic was already the fastest processor in the market and the new 4nm A16 Bionic will strengthen iPhone’s position as the fastest smartphone in the market yet. (Apple)
    image caption
    4/5 The iPhone 14 Pro has a brand new 48MP main camera with a 65% larger sensor than iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro also features Apple's enhanced Sensor Shift OIS with 24mm focus length. Professional photographers can take advantage of the ability to shoot 48MP ProRAW images. (Apple)
    image caption
    5/5 The price of the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 for the base 128GB variant. The 128GB variant is priced at $1,099 while the 512GB variant has been priced at $1,299. For those who want the maximum capacity to shoot ProRAW images, you can get the colossal 1TB variant priced at $1,499. (Apple)
    Realme C55
    View all Images
    Realme C55 features iPhone14 Pro Dynamic Island-like ‘Mini Capsule.’ (Realme)

    In a big step forward, Apple chose to ditch the years-old notch style when iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were launched. It introduced even a better pill-shaped cutout, dubbed Dynamic Island. From notifications to a bunch of other activities, Dynamic Island makes many tough tasks easier for the owner. Now, an iPhone14 Pro Dynamic Island-like Android smartphone that is a virtual clone has been launched. This is the Realme C55 and it has been unveiled in Indonesia with what has been dubbed as the "Mini Capsule" feature.

    Interestingly, the Dynamic Island-like feature has been embedded on the punch hole of Realme C55. 9to5Google says that the Mini Capsule' animations extends the screen area. As iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island shows certain information on the left and rest of the details on the right, the Realme C55's Mini Capsule works on similar lines. From charging status, battery information, daily step count to data usage – the panel will show all the details.

    Realme C55 specs and features

    Apart from the Dynamic Island-like feature, it has a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a support of a maximum 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme C55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. 256GB of storage. However, users can expand the memory by up to 1TB via a microSD card. For security purposes, you will find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    For photography, it features a dual camera setup which is headlined by a 64MP main sensor coupled with an 8MP depth sensor. On the front, the Realme C55 boasts an 8MP camera.

    Realme C55 launch in India

    After Indonesia, the Realme C55 is tipped to launch in India soon. It is expected to hit the market by the end of the month of March.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 17:18 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Realme C55, clone of iPhone 14 Pro, launched; know what's special
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4