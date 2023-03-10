Realme C55, clone of iPhone 14 Pro, launched; know what's special

In a big step forward, Apple chose to ditch the years-old notch style when iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were launched. It introduced even a better pill-shaped cutout, dubbed Dynamic Island. From notifications to a bunch of other activities, Dynamic Island makes many tough tasks easier for the owner. Now, an iPhone14 Pro Dynamic Island-like Android smartphone that is a virtual clone has been launched. This is the Realme C55 and it has been unveiled in Indonesia with what has been dubbed as the "Mini Capsule" feature.

Interestingly, the Dynamic Island-like feature has been embedded on the punch hole of Realme C55. 9to5Google says that the Mini Capsule' animations extends the screen area. As iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island shows certain information on the left and rest of the details on the right, the Realme C55's Mini Capsule works on similar lines. From charging status, battery information, daily step count to data usage – the panel will show all the details.

Realme C55 specs and features

Apart from the Dynamic Island-like feature, it has a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a support of a maximum 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme C55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. 256GB of storage. However, users can expand the memory by up to 1TB via a microSD card. For security purposes, you will find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support.

For photography, it features a dual camera setup which is headlined by a 64MP main sensor coupled with an 8MP depth sensor. On the front, the Realme C55 boasts an 8MP camera.

Realme C55 launch in India

After Indonesia, the Realme C55 is tipped to launch in India soon. It is expected to hit the market by the end of the month of March.