Icon

realme GT Neo 3 to realme 11 5G, check out these top Realme phones under 50000

Realme phones under 50000: This Diwali, gift yourself a feature-filled realme smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 20:19 IST
Icon
Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000: Infinix Zero 30, Realme 11 Pro Plus, Realme GT 2, more
Realme GT Neo 3 150W
1/5 Infinix Zero 30: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Infinix smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery for lasting performance. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.34990. However, you can get it from Amazon for just Rs.29990, giving you a 14 percent discount. (Infinix)
Realme GT Neo 3 150W
2/5 Realme 11 Pro Plus: It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by  Dimensity 7050 5G chipset with an AnTuTu score above 550000. It has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Realme smartphone is backed with  5000 mAh Battery and 100 W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme 11 Pro Plus retails for Rs.39999, but from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.28431, giving you a discount of 29 percent.  (Amazon)
Realme GT Neo 3 150W
3/5 iQOO Neo 7: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 with LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge charge. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.34999, however, you can get it for Rs.27999, from Amazon, giving you a discount of 20 percent. (iQOO)
Realme GT Neo 3 150W
4/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM. It is backed with 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is priced at Rs.26999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23999, giving you an 11 percent discount.  (Realme)
Realme GT Neo 3 150W
5/5 Realme GT 2: The smartphone features a 6.62 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is backed with 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. The Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs.39999, However, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.29990, giving you a 25 percent discount.  (Akash/HT Tech)
Realme GT Neo 3 150W
icon View all Images
Realme phones under 50000: Check out these five realme smartphones with amazing features and prices. (HT Tech)

Realme phones under 50000: Diwali is just a few days away. If you are looking for a feature-filled smartphone and you can spend up to Rs. 50000 maximum, you can try out realme smartphones. It has a wide range of smartphones that can cater to your needs from storage to camera. Given below is a list of 5 models of realme smartphones. Let's delve into the details of the features and prices of this smartphone.

realme GT Neo 3

This smartphone boasts 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, The device sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display. It comes with a camera setup of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera system and a 16MP front camera. The device is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor, delivering fast and efficient performance. It also features a 4500mAh lithium-ion battery, ensuring you stay powered up all day. The M.R.P. of this device is Rs.45999.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09ZHWD8GG-1

realme 11 5G

This smartphone features 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. It runs on Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor ensures smooth multitasking and fast app performance. The phone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with dynamic refresh rates. The camera setup includes a 108MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The device also boasts a 5000mAh battery and supports 67W SUPERVOOC charge for rapid charging. It comes at an M.R.P. of Rs.22999.

B0CGF21RCY-2

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

This smartphone features a Dimensity 920 5G processor, ideal for gaming and fast performance. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, ensuring that you have enough storage for your data. The device features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for an immersive visual experience. Its camera system includes a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera for high-quality photos. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery to keep you going all day. The M.R.P. for this model is Rs.25999.

B09ZBG7J7F-3

realme 11 Pro 5G

This smartphone features 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, offering ample storage. It boasts a unique 120Hz curved vision display, ensuring an immersive and smooth viewing experience. The device is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G processor, providing fast and efficient performance. It comes with a 67W SUPERVOOC charge. The device houses a 5000mAh battery. This device is priced at Rs.27999.

B0C78GR61T-4

realme Narzo 60 Pro

This model comes with 12GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage capacity. The device features a remarkable 120Hz Super AMOLED curved display. It boasts a 100MP OIS camera for professional-grade photos. The device comes with 12GB + 12GB dynamic RAM for seamless multitasking and a generous 1TB ROM for storage. This device is priced at Rs.32999.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

B0C787TQX8-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 20:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News realme GT Neo 3 to realme 11 5G, check out these top Realme phones under 50000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon