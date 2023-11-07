realme GT Neo 3 to realme 11 5G, check out these top Realme phones under 50000

Realme phones under 50000: Diwali is just a few days away. If you are looking for a feature-filled smartphone and you can spend up to Rs. 50000 maximum, you can try out realme smartphones. It has a wide range of smartphones that can cater to your needs from storage to camera. Given below is a list of 5 models of realme smartphones. Let's delve into the details of the features and prices of this smartphone.

realme GT Neo 3

This smartphone boasts 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, The device sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display. It comes with a camera setup of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera system and a 16MP front camera. The device is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor, delivering fast and efficient performance. It also features a 4500mAh lithium-ion battery, ensuring you stay powered up all day. The M.R.P. of this device is Rs.45999.

realme 11 5G

This smartphone features 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. It runs on Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor ensures smooth multitasking and fast app performance. The phone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with dynamic refresh rates. The camera setup includes a 108MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The device also boasts a 5000mAh battery and supports 67W SUPERVOOC charge for rapid charging. It comes at an M.R.P. of Rs.22999.

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

This smartphone features a Dimensity 920 5G processor, ideal for gaming and fast performance. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, ensuring that you have enough storage for your data. The device features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for an immersive visual experience. Its camera system includes a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera for high-quality photos. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery to keep you going all day. The M.R.P. for this model is Rs.25999.

realme 11 Pro 5G

This smartphone features 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, offering ample storage. It boasts a unique 120Hz curved vision display, ensuring an immersive and smooth viewing experience. The device is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G processor, providing fast and efficient performance. It comes with a 67W SUPERVOOC charge. The device houses a 5000mAh battery. This device is priced at Rs.27999.

realme Narzo 60 Pro

This model comes with 12GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage capacity. The device features a remarkable 120Hz Super AMOLED curved display. It boasts a 100MP OIS camera for professional-grade photos. The device comes with 12GB + 12GB dynamic RAM for seamless multitasking and a generous 1TB ROM for storage. This device is priced at Rs.32999.

