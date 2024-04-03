 Redmi 13 specs unveiled: FCC listing reveals battery, charging, and software details | Mobile News

Redmi 13 specs unveiled: FCC listing reveals battery, charging, and software details

The Redmi 13, recently certified by FCC and GSMA, promises an array of impressive specifications. Notable features include a large battery capacity and fast charging support.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 03 2024, 20:07 IST
Icon
upcoming Redmi 13 smartphone
With HyperOS 1.0 and a hefty 4,930mAh battery, the Redmi 13 promises to be a budget powerhouse. (Pexels)
upcoming Redmi 13 smartphone
With HyperOS 1.0 and a hefty 4,930mAh battery, the Redmi 13 promises to be a budget powerhouse. (Pexels)

The upcoming Redmi 13 smartphone has recently surfaced in FCC listings, providing a glimpse into its specifications. Expected to be an affordable handset, the Redmi 13 is anticipated to offer impressive features despite its budget-friendly nature.

FCC Certification: Key Details Revealed

The FCC listing has revealed several key specifications of the Redmi 13, giving potential buyers an idea of what to expect. Among the disclosed details are the phone's software version, battery capacity, charging speed, and connectivity options.

Also read: Redmi Note 11S Review: Not noteworthy this time

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to the FCC listing, the Redmi 13 is expected to come equipped with HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14, offering users the latest software experience with enhanced features and optimizations. This indicates that users can anticipate a smooth and responsive interface on the device, reported 91mobiles.

In terms of battery capacity, the Redmi 13 is rumored to feature a sizable 4,930mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage without the need for frequent recharging. Additionally, the device is expected to support 33W fast charging technology, allowing users to quickly replenish the battery when needed.

Connectivity-wise, the Redmi 13 is likely to offer standard options such as Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3 support, enabling seamless connectivity with other devices and networks. These features ensure that users can stay connected and productive throughout the day.

While the exact specifications of the Redmi 13 are yet to be confirmed by Xiaomi, the FCC listing provides valuable insights into what the device may offer. With its anticipated combination of powerful features and an affordable price tag, the Redmi 13 is poised to be a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers.

The Redmi 13 promises to deliver a satisfying user experience with its impressive specifications and affordable pricing. As Xiaomi continues to expand its lineup of budget-friendly smartphones, the Redmi 13 stands out as a promising addition that caters to the needs of budget-conscious users seeking reliable performance and essential features in a smartphone.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 20:07 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Redmi 13 specs unveiled: FCC listing reveals battery, charging, and software details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new
GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets