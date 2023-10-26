Redmi K70 series to get an early launch; Will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC - Know what's coming

The Redmi K70 series has been in talks for a long time now and the company has finally given some hints on its launch. The smartphone will first launch in China with three new expected models in the series: Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro, and Redmi K70E. Now, a report reveals that the smartphone is set for an early launch which has pushed the excitement bar high as the series is launching in Redmi's flagship segment. Know what is the anticipated date for the launch and what the series has in store for is users who are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the smartphone.

Redmi K70 series launch date

Redmi, through the microblogging site Weibo shared a post teasing that its new Redmi K70 series is coming soon. The post says "K70 Universe" is set for early launch and experts suggest that the smartphone may be launched this December. The Pro model in the series is teased to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

According to a GizmoChina report, the Redmi K70 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, however, there is not much information about the Redmi K70E. The Redmi K70 and K70 Pro have cleared 3C approval in China. These certifications have unveiled that the Redmi K70 model will feature 90W charging, while the Redmi K70 Pro version will provide a higher 120W charging rate. The new Redmi K70 series may include wireless charging which may come as a bummer to its users. The smartphone may also support MIUI 15 based on Android 14 out of the box. Details around its prices have not been disclosed yet.

More detailed information about the Redmi K70 series will be revealed by the company during the launch. Now the launch date is not so far as the teaser has already given us some hints. Redmi may also soon be revealing the official launch date for the Redmi K70 series. Till then, we will have to wait for what's coming with Redmi's flagship smartphones.