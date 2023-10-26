Icon

Redmi K70 series to get an early launch; Will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC - Know what's coming

The flagship-tier smartphone Redmi K70 series is going to be launched earlier than expected! Check everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 13:45 IST
Icon
Redmi K60
Know when the Redmi K70 series is expected to launch. (Mi.com)
Redmi K60
Know when the Redmi K70 series is expected to launch. (Mi.com)

The Redmi K70 series has been in talks for a long time now and the company has finally given some hints on its launch. The smartphone will first launch in China with three new expected models in the series: Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro, and Redmi K70E. Now, a report reveals that the smartphone is set for an early launch which has pushed the excitement bar high as the series is launching in Redmi's flagship segment. Know what is the anticipated date for the launch and what the series has in store for is users who are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the smartphone.

Redmi K70 series launch date

Redmi, through the microblogging site Weibo shared a post teasing that its new Redmi K70 series is coming soon. The post says "K70 Universe" is set for early launch and experts suggest that the smartphone may be launched this December. The Pro model in the series is teased to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

According to a GizmoChina report, the Redmi K70 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, however, there is not much information about the Redmi K70E. The Redmi K70 and K70 Pro have cleared 3C approval in China. These certifications have unveiled that the Redmi K70 model will feature 90W charging, while the Redmi K70 Pro version will provide a higher 120W charging rate. The new Redmi K70 series may include wireless charging which may come as a bummer to its users. The smartphone may also support MIUI 15 based on Android 14 out of the box. Details around its prices have not been disclosed yet.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More detailed information about the Redmi K70 series will be revealed by the company during the launch. Now the launch date is not so far as the teaser has already given us some hints. Redmi may also soon be revealing the official launch date for the Redmi K70 series. Till then, we will have to wait for what's coming with Redmi's flagship smartphones.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 13:26 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Redmi K70 series to get an early launch; Will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC - Know what's coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon