    Trending News

    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Rumour mill suggests Apple might launch a yellow iPhone 14

    Apple may will release the yellow-colored iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus this spring.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 11:39 IST
    5 Best high-performance phones you cannot ignore; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14
    View all Images
    Apple's team is planning a product briefing next week, which could be for the yellow iPhone 14, rumours suggested. (HT Tech)

    Apple released green-coloured iPhone 13 models in March, and rumours suggest that the company will release yellow-colored iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus this spring.

    GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, has reported that the rumour comes from Weibo user Setsuna Digital.

    Though Setsuna's track record could not be confirmed and their Weibo post talking about the yellow iPhone 14's launch in Spring 2023 is from January, the folks at 9To5Mac were able to independently confirm the expectation of a yellow iPhone 14.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Also, MacRumors learned from multiple sources that Apple's team is planning a product briefing next week, which could be for the yellow iPhone 14 since the green iPhone 13 models were announced on March 8, 2022.

    The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini were introduced in a simple green shade, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were unveiled in an Alpine Green colour. It is unknown whether Apple will use the same strategy this time or, as the source suggests, merely release the vanilla and Plus models in yellow.

    Yet, even if these reports about the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are accurate, it won't be the first time Apple will launch a yellow-coloured iPhone. A yellow iPhone 11 was released by the Cupertino-based tech company in 2019, along with the iPhone XR and iPhone 5C, as per GSM Arena.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 11:39 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Rumour mill suggests Apple might launch a yellow iPhone 14
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE