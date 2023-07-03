Sale Alert! Samsung Galaxy A34 price cut by massive amount on Amazon

Amazon is offering a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy A34.

Samsung Galaxy A34 has received a massive price cut. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34 has received a massive price cut. (Divya / HT Tech)

Amazon has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy A34. The Galaxy A34 comes with many features and with the price cut on Amazon it has become more alluring. Before looking into the deal, here is why you should buy Samsung Galaxy A 34.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery (Non-removable) with Super-Fast Charging and a Qualcomm with 2GHz Octa-Core Processor that provides a smooth performance. Additionally, it has a Triple-set camera of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses and a 13MP Front Camera.

Amazon is offering a 13 percent initial discount on Samsung Galaxy A34 making its price fall to Rs.30999 from Rs.35499.

You can also take advantage of exchange and bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

On Amazon you get up to Rs.22800 off as an exchange offer. For this all you need to have is a phone in working condition. However, remember this that the discount on exchange deals depends on your old phone model and working conditions and its resale value.

The exchange deal also varies from place to place, so do verify exchange availability in your location by entering your area Pin Code.

Amazon also entitle this deal with several bank offers that includes:

1. Customers can get a flat Rs.3000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Transaction.

2. You can also get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets