Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G LAUNCHED in India; Know features, price, and more

2023 has been an eventful year for Samsung with multiple smartphones being launched. As the year comes to a close, the South Korean tech giant has unveiled two new smartphones in India, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, and Galaxy A15 5G. The Galaxy A15 5G is the successor to the Galaxy A14, which has become India's number one 5G smartphone, Samsung said, citing Counterpoint Research. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A25 5G gets features such as 50MP triple camera, Super AMOLED display, and more.

At launch, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, “Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G take the stellar legacy of Galaxy A series forward with a superior camera and a host of awesome photo-editing features for users to capture and edit on-the-go and produce professional level creations.”

Samsung Galaxy A25, Galaxy A15: Features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It gets a Vision Booster feature for clear outdoor visibility and an Eye Comfort Shield to reduce harmful blue light. The Galaxy A25 5G features a 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup with features like Single Take, Remaster and Object Eraser. There's also a 13MP selfie shooter on the front. The smartphone gets Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood, which is built on the 5nm process and is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 25GB storage.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G also sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display enhanced with Vision Booster and 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, there's a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G get Knox Vault chipset, designed to safeguard your sensitive data, such as PINs, passwords, and patterns, as well as Quick Share, Samsung Wallet, Auto Blocker, Privacy Dashboard, and Samsung Passkey. Both smartphones feature 5000mAh batteries with up to 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A25, Galaxy A15: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is available in three colour options - Blue Black, Blue, and Yellow. It is priced at Rs. 26999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option will cost you Rs. 29999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A15 5G is priced at Rs. 19499 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB storage option will set you back Rs. 22499. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A14 5G will be available for sale across retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 1, 2024.