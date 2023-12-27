Icon

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G LAUNCHED in India; Know features, price, and more

After weeks of anticipation, Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G have been launched in India. From features, and specifications to pricing and availability, know all about the new Samsung smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 27 2023, 11:48 IST
Icon
Top 5 smartphone launches in 2024: Check Samsung Galaxy S24, Vivo X100 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S24 series: It is expected to be launched in January 2024, with three models: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The higher-end version is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
2/5 Asus ROG Phone 8: The new Asus smartphone is expected to be announced in January 2024 with upgraded features. It is rumored to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it is leaked that the company may have made some tweaks in the smartphone’s design to make it look more premium.  (Asus)
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
3/5 OnePlus 12: The smartphone will debut globally on January 23, 2024. It is expected to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it may offer 4500nits of peak brightness which is greater than many of the premium smartphones available in the market as of now. The OnePlus 12 is the new generation smartphone of the OnePlus 11 series.  (OnePlus)
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
4/5 Vivo X100 Pro: Vivo is actively teasing its upcoming smartphone which may enter the market with impressive camera specs. The smartphone is already launched in China and it may come to India soon. It may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor for performance.  (Vivo)
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
5/5 Google Pixel 8A: The smartphone may enter the market soon in 2024. The premium smartphone is expected to come at an affordable price as its predecessor, however, it may come with some upgrades. The smartphone is expected to be powered by  Tensor G3 processor like Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.  (Google)
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
icon View all Images
The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G has been launched in India, alongside Galaxy A15 5G. Know details. (Samsung)

2023 has been an eventful year for Samsung with multiple smartphones being launched. As the year comes to a close, the South Korean tech giant has unveiled two new smartphones in India, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, and Galaxy A15 5G. The Galaxy A15 5G is the successor to the Galaxy A14, which has become India's number one 5G smartphone, Samsung said, citing Counterpoint Research. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A25 5G gets features such as 50MP triple camera, Super AMOLED display, and more.

At launch, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, “Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G take the stellar legacy of Galaxy A series forward with a superior camera and a host of awesome photo-editing features for users to capture and edit on-the-go and produce professional level creations.”

Samsung Galaxy A25, Galaxy A15: Features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It gets a Vision Booster feature for clear outdoor visibility and an Eye Comfort Shield to reduce harmful blue light. The Galaxy A25 5G features a 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup with features like Single Take, Remaster and Object Eraser. There's also a 13MP selfie shooter on the front. The smartphone gets Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood, which is built on the 5nm process and is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 25GB storage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G also sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display enhanced with Vision Booster and 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, there's a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G get Knox Vault chipset, designed to safeguard your sensitive data, such as PINs, passwords, and patterns, as well as Quick Share, Samsung Wallet, Auto Blocker, Privacy Dashboard, and Samsung Passkey. Both smartphones feature 5000mAh batteries with up to 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A25, Galaxy A15: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is available in three colour options - Blue Black, Blue, and Yellow. It is priced at Rs. 26999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option will cost you Rs. 29999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A15 5G is priced at Rs. 19499 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB storage option will set you back Rs. 22499. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A14 5G will be available for sale across retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 1, 2024.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 11:48 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G LAUNCHED in India; Know features, price, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
GTA 6
GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about
Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon