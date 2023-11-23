Samsung Galaxy A35 design leaked! Know what to expect

Samsung fans have been waiting for a long time for the Samsung Galaxy A35 launch. The company's A-series has been in the market for some time now and buyers prefer to invest in a feature-filled mid-range smartphone. Now, as the new generation of the A-series phone is on the way, tipsters have started to bring more and more information about it. Recently, a new video of the Samsung Galaxy A35 was released in which the bulky design of the smartphone was showcased. Check out what the Samsung Galaxy A35 design is likely to feature.

Samsung Galaxy A35 design

According to MySmartPrice rendered images and video, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is expected to feature curved edges with slim bezels. However, the design appears boxy like other Samsung smartphones. On the back, the smartphone has three vertically aligned cameras on the left side along with a Samsung logo present at the bottom. In front, the smartphone features a selfie camera. As of now, the camera specs and features have not been revealed.

The expected dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy A35 are 161.6 x 77.9 (78.5mm, including the frame bump) x 8.2mm. It is likely to feature a 6.6-inch flat display just like the Galaxy A34. The new Samsung smartphone is expected to debut in March 2024, but the company has not revealed a specific date of launch yet.

The new Samsung Galaxy A35 may receive upgrades in terms of performance and battery life, however, not much is known about the smartphone so far, therefore, we can only be sure about the specs and the design after the official launch announcement. Also, note that the design specs of the smartphone are based on rendered images and do not provide any credibility until Samsung officially teases the design of the Samsung Galaxy A35. Know what the Galaxy A34 received to better understand what's coming in the new generation.

Samsung Galaxy A34 specs

The Galaxy A34 features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery and features a 48MP main camera and a 13MP front camera.

