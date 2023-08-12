Samsung Galaxy F34 5G goes on sale! Check price, specifications and offers

You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G from Flipkart, samsung.com, and all supported retail stores.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 14:09 IST
India launch date of new Samsung foldable smartphones-check here
On July 26, Samsung launched its much awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable smartphones. The sale of the smartphone will begin on August 11. With the launch of these foldables, Samsung believes that it will strengthen its leadership in the market.
1/8 On July 26, Samsung launched its much awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable smartphones. The sale of the smartphone will begin on August 11. With the launch of these foldables, Samsung believes that it will strengthen its leadership in the market. (samsung)
image caption
2/8 However, these products will be available in India at a later date. A Samsung official said that the devices will be launched in India in the subsequent week (after August 11). (Samsung)
TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said,
3/8 TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, "In a few more years, the foldables' market is set to surpass 100 million devices. Already, more than half of our users say they are considering foldable for their next upgrade."  (Samsung)
Samsung India's Senior Director, Aditya Babbar believes that over the last five years, the foldables have provided Indian consumers with new and innovative experiences.  
4/8 Samsung India's Senior Director, Aditya Babbar believes that over the last five years, the foldables have provided Indian consumers with new and innovative experiences.   (Samsung)
It is reported that 5th generation of the foldables will enhance the user experience as compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will distinguish the foldable industry in terms of performance too. 
5/8 It is reported that 5th generation of the foldables will enhance the user experience as compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will distinguish the foldable industry in terms of performance too.  (Samsung)
The redesigned flex hinge improves the fold experience while also making the phone lighter. With new advancements, Samsung hopes to make the foldable more useful. The smaller size of the Flip 5 helps with its user-friendliness. 
6/8 The redesigned flex hinge improves the fold experience while also making the phone lighter. With new advancements, Samsung hopes to make the foldable more useful. The smaller size of the Flip 5 helps with its user-friendliness.  (Samsung)
As per experts, the Samsung premium smartphone segments have increased and more than one out of five smartphones sold during the quarter of 2023. With trust and durability, people are willing to spend more on Samsung’s top devices.  
7/8 As per experts, the Samsung premium smartphone segments have increased and more than one out of five smartphones sold during the quarter of 2023. With trust and durability, people are willing to spend more on Samsung’s top devices.   (Samsung)
Along with the foldable, Samsung also launched Galaxy Tab S9 in the price range of USD 799 to USD 119. And two watches, Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic which starts from USD 299 and USD 399. 
8/8 Along with the foldable, Samsung also launched Galaxy Tab S9 in the price range of USD 799 to USD 119. And two watches, Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic which starts from USD 299 and USD 399.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is available in two colors i.e., Electric Black and Mystic Green. (Samsung)

After the grand launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung's mid-range 5G smartphone, Galaxy F34 5G, has gone on sale. Galaxy F34 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's popular Galaxy F series. Let's take a look at the price, offers, features and specifications of this latest smartphone.

Camera

Galaxy F34 5G boasts a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera for high-resolution, shake-free photos and videos, that can eliminate blurred images caused by hand tremors. It includes an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide lens, a 13MP front camera for selfies, and a Single Take feature that allows consumers to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in one shot. The Nightography feature from Samsung's flagship smartphones is being made more accessible with Galaxy F34 5G, offering dedicated features for capturing stunning low-light shots. The device also features Fun Mode with 16 inbuilt lens effects.

Display

Galaxy F34 5G features a massive 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display protected by Gorilla Glass 5 with 1000 nits peak brightness. The 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth browsing, while the device offers blue light protection for on-the-go binge-watching. The smartphone's unique feature is its 6000mAh battery, which provides up to 2 days of usage, as per the company's claims, and it is supported by 25W Super-Fast Charging

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Design

Galaxy F34 5G prioritizes design, showcasing the elegant and sophisticated signature Galaxy look in Electric Black and Mystic Green colors. It runs on the super power efficient Exynos 1280 5nm processor, ensuring smooth multitasking. Alongside 5G capabilities, users can enjoy seamless connectivity for quicker downloads, smoother streaming, and uninterrupted browsing on the go.

Other features

The smartphone comes with a host of exciting Galaxy features, including Voice Focus that reduces background noise in calls, Dolby Atmos-powered immersive audio, and Samsung Wallet with its Tap & Pay payment feature. Samsung also provides up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. The smartphone boasts top-notch Knox Security for privacy assurance.

Price, offers, and availability

This mid-range model of Samsung is available in two colors – Electric Black and Mystic Green – Galaxy F34 5G comes in 6+128 GB and 8+128 GB storage variants. The smartphone is available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores. As an introductory offer, Galaxy F34 5G is available at an all-inclusive price of Rs.16999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs.18999 for the 8+128GB variant with selected bank cards. You can also avail 9 Month No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy F34 5G.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 14:08 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F34 5G goes on sale! Check price, specifications and offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
GTA Online
GTA Online: 3 BEST heists in Grand Theft Auto to win the highest payout
Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets