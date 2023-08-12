Samsung Galaxy F34 5G goes on sale! Check price, specifications and offers

After the grand launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung's mid-range 5G smartphone, Galaxy F34 5G, has gone on sale. Galaxy F34 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's popular Galaxy F series. Let's take a look at the price, offers, features and specifications of this latest smartphone.

Camera

Galaxy F34 5G boasts a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera for high-resolution, shake-free photos and videos, that can eliminate blurred images caused by hand tremors. It includes an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide lens, a 13MP front camera for selfies, and a Single Take feature that allows consumers to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in one shot. The Nightography feature from Samsung's flagship smartphones is being made more accessible with Galaxy F34 5G, offering dedicated features for capturing stunning low-light shots. The device also features Fun Mode with 16 inbuilt lens effects.

Display

Galaxy F34 5G features a massive 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display protected by Gorilla Glass 5 with 1000 nits peak brightness. The 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth browsing, while the device offers blue light protection for on-the-go binge-watching. The smartphone's unique feature is its 6000mAh battery, which provides up to 2 days of usage, as per the company's claims, and it is supported by 25W Super-Fast Charging

Design

Galaxy F34 5G prioritizes design, showcasing the elegant and sophisticated signature Galaxy look in Electric Black and Mystic Green colors. It runs on the super power efficient Exynos 1280 5nm processor, ensuring smooth multitasking. Alongside 5G capabilities, users can enjoy seamless connectivity for quicker downloads, smoother streaming, and uninterrupted browsing on the go.

Other features

The smartphone comes with a host of exciting Galaxy features, including Voice Focus that reduces background noise in calls, Dolby Atmos-powered immersive audio, and Samsung Wallet with its Tap & Pay payment feature. Samsung also provides up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates. The smartphone boasts top-notch Knox Security for privacy assurance.

Price, offers, and availability

This mid-range model of Samsung is available in two colors – Electric Black and Mystic Green – Galaxy F34 5G comes in 6+128 GB and 8+128 GB storage variants. The smartphone is available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores. As an introductory offer, Galaxy F34 5G is available at an all-inclusive price of Rs.16999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs.18999 for the 8+128GB variant with selected bank cards. You can also avail 9 Month No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy F34 5G.