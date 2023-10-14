 Samsung Galaxy F34 8gb Ram Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 18,499 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1280 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_Display_6.46inches(16.41cm)
SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_FrontCamera_13MP
SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39253/heroimage/158485-v1-samsung-galaxy-f34-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39253/heroimage/158485-v1-samsung-galaxy-f34-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_4
1/8 SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_Display_6.46inches(16.41cm)
2/8 SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_FrontCamera_13MP"
3/8 SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_RAM_8GB"
4/8 SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_3"
View all Images 5/8 SamsungGalaxyF348GBRAM_4"
Key Specs
₹18,499
128 GB
6.46 inches (16.41 cm)
Samsung Exynos 1280
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 18,499.  This is the Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM base ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 18,499.  This is the Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Green.

Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Green
amazon
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy F34 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.46 inches (16.41 cm)
  • Samsung Exynos 1280
  • 13 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Up to 51 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • No
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • Slo-motion Video Pro Mode
  • Fixed Focus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes
Design
  • 161.7 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • 208 grams
  • 77.2 mm
  • Black, Green
Display
  • 81.88 %
  • 6.46 inches (16.41 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with notch
  • 1000 nits
  • 399 ppi
  • 20:9
General
  • Samsung
  • Samsung One UI
  • August 7, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Head: 0.89 W/kg
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 5 nm
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Samsung Exynos 1280
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • Up to 100 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Samsung
Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Green
Add to compare
₹ 16,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
Add to compare
₹ 99,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream
Add to compare
Icon
₹ 164,999
₹169,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - White, Lavender, Graphite, Olive, Navy
Add to compare
₹ 39,999
Check Details
View All Samsung Mobiles Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM Competitors
Icon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
Add to compare
₹ 19,990
Check Details
OPPO F21 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
Add to compare
₹ 20,999
Check Details
Vivo T2
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Nitro Blaze, Velocity Wave
Add to compare
₹ 16,999
Check Details
Moto G62 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Frosted Blue, Midnight Gray
Add to compare
₹ 15,799
Check Details
Moto G72
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Meteorite Gray, Polar Blue
Add to compare
₹ 16,999
Check Details
Realme 10 Pro 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, Nebula Blue
Add to compare
₹ 15,999
Check Details
Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Hyperspace, Dark Matter, Nebula Blue
Add to compare
₹ 20,999
Check Details
Realme 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glory Black, Glory Gold
Add to compare
₹ 15,999
Check Details
OPPO A78 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glowing Black, Glowing Purple
Add to compare
₹ 17,837
Check Details
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, Black Beauty
Add to compare
₹ 19,999
Check Details

Samsung Videos

View all Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buyIcon
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Samsung Galaxy F34 8GB RAM News

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G goes on sale! Check price, specifications and offers
12 Aug 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Samsung Galaxy F34 8gb Ram